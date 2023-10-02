b.1996
painting
A man of the world, Steele was born in Croatia, studied in Cape Town, and has exhibited everywhere from Pretoria to Buenos Aires. Appropriately, his work sits in private and public collections around the globe. His 2021 exhibition “Each Man Kills the Thing He Loves” featured over 100 paintings of erotic actors, memorialising the joy (and pleasure) they have bequeathed the world.
Young and Vital Artists: Philip Steele
Steele, a Wanted Young and Vital Artist, has exhibited everywhere from Pretoria to Buenos Aires
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.