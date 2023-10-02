Philip Steele.
Philip Steele.
Image: Supplied

b.1996

painting

A man of the world, Steele was born in Croatia, studied in Cape Town, and has exhibited everywhere from Pretoria to Buenos Aires. Appropriately, his work sits in private and public collections around the globe. His 2021 exhibition “Each Man Kills the Thing He Loves” featured over 100 paintings of erotic actors, memorialising the joy (and pleasure) they have bequeathed the world.

Philip Steele, “Scott O’Hara”, 2021.
Philip Steele, “Scott O’Hara”, 2021.
Image: Supplied

More Young and Vital Artists:

Young and Vital Artists: Boemo Diale

Mafikeng-born Diale and a Wanted Young and Vital Artist, interrogates race, gender, and mental health, among other fascinations
Art & Design
1 day ago

Young and Vital Artists: Lea Colombo

While the self-taught, Wanted's Young and Vital Artist, Colombo is in high demand internationally for her commercial photography
Art & Design
5 days ago

Young and Vital Artists: Rebecca D’Eramo

Wanted's Young and Vital Artist D’Eramo’s work explores removal and displacement through the places and objects that survive or remain
Art & Design
5 days ago

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X