b.1993
painting & sculpture>
His work delves into Vatsonga life and culture — with a particular interest in women’s roles in this society — communicating in the physical realm what is held sacred in the spiritual. He recently staged the solo exhibition “Mikondzo Ya Vakokwani” at the Pretoria Art Museum and was also part of SculptX 2022 at the Melrose Gallery.
Young and Vital Artists: Theophelus Rikhotso
Wanted's Young and Vital Artist, Rikhotso's work delves into Vatsonga life and culture — with a particular interest in women’s roles in this society
Image: Supplied
b.1993
painting & sculpture>
His work delves into Vatsonga life and culture — with a particular interest in women’s roles in this society — communicating in the physical realm what is held sacred in the spiritual. He recently staged the solo exhibition “Mikondzo Ya Vakokwani” at the Pretoria Art Museum and was also part of SculptX 2022 at the Melrose Gallery.
Image: Supplied
More Young & Vital Artists:
Young and Vital Artists: Tamia Saunders
Young and Vital Artists: Mondli Mbhele
Young and Vital Artists: Lindokuhle Sobekwa
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.