Theophelus Rikhotso, Cultural deterioration II, 2023.
Image: Supplied

b.1993

painting & sculpture>

His work delves into Vatsonga life and culture — with a particular interest in women’s roles in this society — communicating in the physical realm what is held sacred in the spiritual. He recently staged the solo exhibition “Mikondzo Ya Vakokwani” at the Pretoria Art Museum and was also part of SculptX 2022 at the Melrose Gallery.

Theophelus Rikhotso.
Image: Supplied

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

