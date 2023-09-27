Playfulness and sharp critique live parallel lives in the work of this mixed-media artist, best known by the nom de plume Nano Le Face. He delights in parodying the popular-culture-fuelled love of fame, hyper-consumption, and unrestrained vanity. He was a recent artist-in-residence at the Guild Residency.
Young and Vital Artists: Ntwanano Shilubana AKA Nano Le Face
