Nano Le Face, Honey, Im Not Doing So Well, 2023.
Playfulness and sharp critique live parallel lives in the work of this mixed-media artist, best known by the nom de plume Nano Le Face. He delights in parodying the popular-culture-fuelled love of fame, hyper-consumption, and unrestrained vanity. He was a recent artist-in-residence at the Guild Residency.

Ntwanano Shilubana AKA Nano Le Face.
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

