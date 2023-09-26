b.1992
multidisciplinary
A special entry at just over 30 years old, De Vos is a visual artist with nuanced impulses and a curatorial habit on the side. The participant in the 2017 Lizamore & Associates Curatorial Mentorship Programme has over 15 exhibitions to her name and has participated in countless group shows and local art fairs.
Young and Vital Artists: Olwethu de Vos
A special entry on this year's Wanted's Young and Vital Artists list, de Vos has over 15 exhibitions to her name and has participated in countless group shows and local art fairs
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.