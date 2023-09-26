Olwethu de Vos.
Olwethu de Vos.
Image: Supplied

b.1992

multidisciplinary

A special entry at just over 30 years old, De Vos is a visual artist with nuanced impulses and a curatorial habit on the side. The participant in the 2017 Lizamore & Associates Curatorial Mentorship Programme has over 15 exhibitions to her name and has participated in countless group shows and local art fairs. 

Olwethu de Vos, The Absence of Serenity, 2021.
Image: Supplied

