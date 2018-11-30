The Datograph Up/Down “Lumen” is first eye-catching for its vibrant and yet harmoniously balanced dial design. The characteristic outsize-date display in the framed double aperture marks the tip of an equilateral triangle. Its baseline is defined by the two subsidiary dials for the seconds and the precisely jumping minute counter.

And as soon as darkness sets in, the ingenious configuration unfolds a new aesthetic dimension, which is achieved with a semi-transparent dial and a luminous compound that causes all displays to glow in the dark. The distinctive green hue perceived by the human eye is particularly pleasant …

The hour and minute hands are filled with luminous material, while the chronograph sweep seconds hand is fully coated with the compound. The seconds hand and minute counter in blued steel revolve around subsidiary dials that are noctilucent too.

It has to be admitted however, that the real stunner is the outsize date, which is composed of two separate display elements and designed to glow immediately after the midnight switching sequence too.

WATCH | The chronograph that never sleeps: