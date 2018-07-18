Tennis fans who are also watch aficionados would have spotted Novak Djokovic’s sizable timepiece as he lifted the Wimbledon trophy after winning the men's singles final match against Kevin Anderson on Sunday. Unlike the Richard Mille-wearing Rafael Nadal, whom he beat the previous day, Djokovic does not wear a watch during games, instead slipping on his Seiko Astron SSE143 for all off-court appearances.

Sportswear sponsorship is big business but the usual players Nike (Nadal) and adidas were absent from the court during the men’s final with Anderson head-to-toe in Italian brand Lotto Sport and Djokovic in Lacoste apparel and Asics trainers. Fashion and luxury brands are also in on the action: Wimbledon is associated with Ralph Lauren and on the other side of the English Channel, Roland Garros has adidas as an event sponsor; Uniqlo recently signed Roger Federer who is also a Rolex ambassador and Serena Williams is a brand ambassador for Audemars Piguet. We will have to wait and see who pursues Anderson for a starring role on his wrist.

Djokovic’s association with Seiko began in 2014 with special editions from the Astron and Kinetic Perpetual Premier collections now bearing his name. Introduced by Seiko in 1969, the Astron was the world's first quartz watch. In 2012, the manufacture added new technology to the Astron making it the world's first GPS solar watch and fittingly the latest Djokovic edition in their ‘executive sports series’ features Grand Slam host cities London, Paris, Melbourne and NYC in gold on the outer rim of its multi-city-40-time-zone bezel. Adjustments to local time are at the touch of a button by connecting to GPS satellites and using only the power of light.