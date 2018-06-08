Terry Pheto, the only African talent associated with leading Swiss watch brand Longines, joined Longines Ambassadors of Elegance Stefanie Graf and Andre Agassi to watch the likes of Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal at one of the world's most stylish tennis tournaments.

The actress first joined Longines as a VIP guest at an international sports event in 2017, when she attended the prestigious Prix de Diane horse race in France.

Pheto, who shot to fame for her role in the Oscar-winning film Tsotsi, recently won the best supporting actress award at the prestigious UK National Film Awards in London, for her portrayal of Naledi Khama in the film A United Kingdom.