In addition to sponsoring the Commonwealth Games, Longines hosted many events at the Longines Records Club on Broadbeach, such as the Longines Records Ceremonies, during which a number of the world record-breaker athletes received a Conquest V.H.P. Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, a personal certificate of achievement and a $500 AUD donation (in their names) to UNICEF.

The Commonwealth Games records were also celebrated during the Longines Records Ceremonies. The record-breaking athletes were presented with a personal certificate of achievement and a $250 AUD donation was made to UNICEF on their behalf.

Other friends of Longines, including Australian athletes Amy Pejkovic, Cam McEvoy, Charlie Taylor, Charlotte Caslick and James Roberts, also attended the games.

The Longines Boutique, was the perfect place to discover the brand’s various collections, in particular, the official watch of the event. Bearing the colours of this unique international sporting event, this exceptional timepiece displays an engraving of the Gold Coast 2018 logo with the mention “Gold Coast 2018 XXI Commonwealth Games”.

Longines will be the official timekeeper of the next edition of the Commonwealth Games, which will take place in Birmingham, England in 2022.

