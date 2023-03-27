1 700 000 000
The number of workers who live in countries where inflation is surpassing wages.
4 000
The amount in dollars that was refunded in tax credits to Jeff Bezos in 2011, despite his wealth remaining steady at $18 billion
27.5
The percentage of their budgets that lower-income countries spent on repaying debt in 2021 — 12 times that on social protection.
10 800 000 000 000
The estimated monetary value, in dollars, of all the unpaid care work done by women over the age of 15 every year.
A numbers game
Wealth and the price of debt in numbers
From the amount by which the collective wealth of the world’s super-rich increases every day to the amount refunded in tax credits to Jeff Bezos
1
The percentage of their income the world’s 20 richest billionaires give to charity — this falls to 0.3% without the inclusion of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.
2.5
The times by which global debt outstrips global stockpiles of money.
50
The percentage more wealth that men have compared to women. The 22 richest men globally have more money than all the women in Africa.
1 700 000
The amount in dollars gained by the average billionaire for every $1 in new wealth earned by a person in the bottom 90%, according to the WEF.
8
The percentage of global currency that is physical tender.
2 700 000 000
The amount in dollars by which the collective wealth of the world’s super-rich increases every day.
62
The percentage fall of the crypto-currency-market cap in 2022.
