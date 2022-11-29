What is your personal approach to leadership?
Taking a complex situation, getting enough input, and making a decision that you take ownership of. It’s about keeping people inspired, included, innovating, informed and interested. I hope I am a fun leader for future generations. I love attracting the right people and growing them to their full potential.
What are your drinks of choice?
Bubbly, bubbly, bubbly. MCC, of course. Or Champagne. Wine is second, and a Negroni third.
What is your favourite place to eat out?
Salsify at The Roundhouse in Cape Town. Owner and chef Ryan Cole does a fabulous six- or 10-course meal delicately paired with fabulous wine in a venue that can’t be topped. For eating in, Chicken Licken — I can’t get enough of the wings and chicken pieces.
The last thing you bought and loved?
A Le Creuset range of cast-iron cookware on special, which completes my dream cookware. I love cooking and now I’ve got all the stuff to make the pots happen.
What is the most significant piece of advice you’ve received or given to someone?
“Kindness is clarity”, from my former boss, Zureida Ebrahim. This to me means being kind is not just about being nice, but also about being able to deliver harsh truths with empathy.
My advice to someone would be that humility isn’t dimming your light; it’s about knowing that you are not better than anyone else on this planet. We are all unique but should be equally and equitably treated.
Momentum Investo CEO Stanley Gabriel talks about leading with empathy, his take on luxury and the places that inspire him
Image: Supplied
Momentum Investo CEO Stanley Gabriel is not your typical actuary. With more than 10 years’ experience in the financial services industry across the African continent, his approach to leadership is built on a foundation of empathy, professional development and leading in colour.
The self-proclaimed wine guru chats to Wanted about the places that have inspired him, what type of leader he is, his personal definition of luxury and the best advice he has received.
What is your personal definition of luxury?
Luxury to me is a feeling, not a good. A feeling that I am having an experience as I imagined it to be in my wildest dreams. Whether it’s a holiday, a fine dining experience or something I apply to my body. For me, luxury is best defined as a dream come true on earth — sheer delight and joy.
What is the one indulgence you would never forgo?
San Pellegrino sparkling water. I carry a bottle with me wherever I go. And maybe my tennis racquets. I love them as much as I love the Williams sisters and Roger Federer.
What are some of your most essential grooming products?
I’m a Dermalogica skincare fan and been loyal to their routine for almost 15 years. The daily superfoliant with charcoal and the age bright clearing serum are products I swear by. A good sunscreen is also crucial, and I use two of SPF 30 and above.
What tech couldn’t you live without?
My iPhone. I hate emails and can’t keep up on most days, but I’ll never leave a WhatsApp unread. I’m also hooked to Instagram, especially stories.
What is the single-most sentimental object to you?
I have a sculpture by Michael J Singer of the wings of the Archangel Gabriel, which is a copy of the tattoo on my chest. It reminds me of where I come from.
Image: Supplied
Brands that you love?
Most of my clothes are from two designers in Ghana, Atto Tetteh and Prince Belley from Measureiimake. I love Tom Ford, Dior, Imprint ZA and Bathu.
I don’t really wear anything else or follow any brands. Style is a personal statement, not driven by brand.
What books are on your bedside table?
I’m so behind on my reading but I have five in various stages of reading:
What are you currently listening to?
Beyoncé’s Renaissance; I’m unaware of anything else out there.
Image: Supplied
I’m also listening to Breaking Eggs with Seth Shezi, a video podcast.
The best gift you’ve been given recently.
A Champagne sabre by Vagnbys, from my leadership team.
What places inspire you?
My home and all the artwork I have hanging and rotating. Kenya, which I think of as my second home. But Franschhoek is my favourite place in the world.
What is something that has recently caught your attention?
A large decorative bowl designed with bananas as inspiration, at my sister’s. (I love bananas and yellow is my favourite colour). She’s promised to buy one for me but I’ve been waiting for more than a month and I figure I’ll just take it next time I visit her.
