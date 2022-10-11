What book has influenced you the most?
It is probably a bit of a cliché, but definitely The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin.
What are you currently reading?
I am currently very into a series of lectures about the crises of meaning which is very interesting, Awakening from the Meaning Crisis by John Vervaeke.
The best gift that you have received?
Nobody gives me gifts, but I should say a Moleskine. The best gift I can remember is related to my passion. My youngest sister gifted me, a number of years ago, a couple of classes of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. I am now completely hooked.
What is on your wish list?
I would love for somebody to buy me a proper hi-fi stereo, an artisanal designer one.
Catching up with Adama Sanneh
CEO of the Moleskine Foundation Adama Sanneh on his sense of style, books and the best gift he’s received
Image: Supplied
Adama Sanneh is the co-founder and CEO of the Moleskine Foundation - an NPO that offers unconventional programs to unlock creative skills in youth and communities for positive social change.
He is a strong believer in the power of art and creativity as a tool for social change and has carried this zeal for art throughout his career.
He chats to Wanted about his personal style, the book that has influenced him the most and the best gift he has ever received.
How would you define your sense of style?
I would hate it for anyone else, or any other situation, but I believe in uniform. I am always dressed the same. I only wear black T-shirts, a jacket, jeans and black Adidas. I only have a couple of brands of tees and jeans and I go for either black Adidas or black leather Converse. I believe in being very minimal so that I can be extra in everything else.
Adama Sanneh on the power of creativity as a tool for social change
