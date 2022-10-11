Adama Sanneh.
Adama Sanneh.
Image: Supplied

Adama Sanneh is the co-founder and CEO of the Moleskine Foundation - an NPO that offers unconventional programs to unlock creative skills in youth and communities for positive social change.

He is a strong believer in the power of art and creativity as a tool for social change and has carried this zeal for art throughout his career. 

He chats to Wanted about his personal style, the book that has influenced him the most and the best gift he has ever received. 

How would you define your sense of style? 

I would hate it for anyone else, or any other situation, but I believe in uniform. I am always dressed the same. I only wear black T-shirts, a jacket, jeans and black Adidas. I only have a couple of brands of tees and jeans and I go for either black Adidas or black leather Converse. I believe in being very minimal so that I can be extra in everything else.

Adama Sanneh on the power of creativity as a tool for social change

The co-founder and CEO of the Moleskine Foundation on identity, collaboration and our shared future
Voices
2 weeks ago

What book has influenced you the most?

It is probably a bit of a cliché, but definitely The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin.

What are you currently reading? 

I am currently very into a series of lectures about the crises of meaning which is very interesting, Awakening from the Meaning Crisis by John Vervaeke.

The best gift that you have received?

Nobody gives me gifts, but I should say a Moleskine. The best gift I can remember is related to my passion. My youngest sister gifted me, a number of years ago, a couple of classes of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. I am now completely hooked.

What is on your wish list?

I would love for somebody to buy me a proper hi-fi stereo, an artisanal designer one.

You might also like...

Bee Diamondhead on her curation of the Standard Bank Gallery’s new show

The internationally renowned visionary curates a diverse and empowering exhibition featuring the works of 13 young artists
Art & Design
1 week ago

Dawn Robertson on the evolution and expansion of Constitution Hill

CEO of the Constitution Hill Human Rights Precint Dawn Robertson discusses the importance of museums as a catalyst for change, reckoning with our ...
Voices
1 week ago

Catching up with Anelisa Mangcu

The curator and art practitioner on freedom, choice, and the duality of sneakers
Voices
3 weeks ago

I don’t perform the stereotypical role of femininity, says fashion entrepreneur Yasmin Furmie

Fashion entrepreneur Yasmin Furmie chats to Wanted about how she navigates femininity in today’s world
Voices
4 weeks ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X