She tells us about her personal approach to style, the book that has influenced her the most and the best gift she's received.
How would you define your sense of style?
I am a jeans and sneakers girl! When I started working at Constitution Hill and realised I had to walk the 27 acres a few times a day, I abandoned my suits and heels in favour of a dressed-down casual look — with sneakers and flats. My style is casual chic — I love to support South African designers. Some of my favourites are Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung, rising star Thando Ntuli of Munkus and AfrikanSwiss who are located in our Creative Hub at Constitution Hill.
What book has influenced you the most?
Steve Biko — I Write What I Like
What are you currently reading?
Finding Me: A Memoir by Viola Davis
The best gift that you have received?
An extended family vacation in Zanzibar — more than 20 family members from two to 80 years!
What is on your wish list?
To have the time to start ticking off my travel bucket list.
Catching up with Dawn Robertson
Constitution Hill CEO Dawn Robertson on her sense of style, her current read and the best gift she's received
Image: Supplied
Dawn Robertson, the CEO of the Constitution Hill Human Rights Precinct, started her career in arts education and has been involved in South Africa’s arts, culture, heritage and tourism spaces in an executive management position.
She helped co-ordinate the Gauteng FIFA 2010 World Cup Technical Task Team and the development and implementation of the CreateSA project which allowed thousands of the country’s youths to achieve an art qualification. Before her appointment at ConHill, she was the CEO of the Gauteng Tourism Authority for five years.
Dawn Robertson on the evolution and expansion of Constitution Hill
She tells us about her personal approach to style, the book that has influenced her the most and the best gift she's received.
How would you define your sense of style?
I am a jeans and sneakers girl! When I started working at Constitution Hill and realised I had to walk the 27 acres a few times a day, I abandoned my suits and heels in favour of a dressed-down casual look — with sneakers and flats. My style is casual chic — I love to support South African designers. Some of my favourites are Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung, rising star Thando Ntuli of Munkus and AfrikanSwiss who are located in our Creative Hub at Constitution Hill.
What book has influenced you the most?
Steve Biko — I Write What I Like
What are you currently reading?
Finding Me: A Memoir by Viola Davis
The best gift that you have received?
An extended family vacation in Zanzibar — more than 20 family members from two to 80 years!
What is on your wish list?
To have the time to start ticking off my travel bucket list.
You might also like...
Frederica Brooksworth’s foray into fashion education on the continent
Adama Sanneh on the power of creativity as a tool for social change
Bee Diamondhead on her curation of the Standard Bank Gallery’s new show
The battle for beauty