Getting to know Penny Ndlela
The founder of Soul Traveller on a good G&T, naps and art
The one indulgence you would never forgo?
Sleep. A nap is the best energiser, and sleep is a great mental detox.
What are your essential potions and lotions?
My cabinets are bursting with products that promise to help you hold on longer to youthfulness. Serums and oils are my favourite. I have just fallen in love with saffron-infused everything.
What tech gadget couldn’t you live without?
My iPhone! It’s my entire life. It represents access and connection. I can run my life and my business on it.
What is your drink of choice?
Gin and tonic. I love the botanicals, the layered story in its creation, and the many beautiful ways it can be presented.
When you eat out, where do you go?
I like chef-led restaurants. I am drawn to the love and passion they have for their craft. And I love cultureinspired dishes. Your palate gets to travel the world in your mouth.
What elements in your wardrobe signify your individual sense of style?
Accessories and great fabric. My sense of style is eclectic with some classics, and I’m not afraid of vibrant colours.
What was the last object that you picked up on a shopping expedition that you instantly fell in love with?
Fine fabrics and design always get my attention.
The last conversation you had that left you gob-smacked/inspired/enlightened?
It was at a dinner party, and someone I hadn’t seen in years left me with a perspective that says, “If you can control the temperature inside your head, you control the weather outside!” A reminder to check the stories in my head…
The last place you travelled to that captured your heart?
Turkey. It has the rhythm and soul of Africa, European sophistication, and the opulence of the East.
What are you reading at the moment?
The Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak and Ghana Must Go by Taiye Selasi.
The last meal that really blew you away?
A prawn and calamari risotto at Leeto Restaurant in Paternoster, a year ago.
What’s next on your list of must-have items?
I collect art locally and on my travels.
What is the first thing you add to your grocery cart and the one thing you’ll always find in your fridge?
Strawberries and blueberries…
Finish the sentence: If it is not art...
... it can’t move me.
The best gift you’ve been given recently?
A work by Nelson Makamo, gifted by me, to me. For me, it represents aspiration in creation and the worthiness of our African artists.
The most obscure (for you) and delightful piece of music you have heard recently?
I love classical music; I try not to miss a live performance. However, "Talk Memory" by BADBADNOTGOOD is up there.
A gift that you’ve recently bought for someone?
I love to buy gifts for my loved ones when I travel. This lets them know I carry them in my heart. I found the most exquisite kimonos on my last trip.
What place inspires and rejuvenates you?
Most recently, India. I have had a tumultuous two years, like everyone. I found an ayurvedic retreat a two-hour drive outside Delhi. Their therapies and delicate care and service healed me.
The most significant breakthrough in your career this year?
The opportunity to travel again.
How do you plan your Soul Traveller trips? What are the most important elements? When I plan trips for groups, energy is a key factor in how I curate experiences. Context is key to every experience and storytelling is still the best way to do this. I always first experience what I have curated, so that by the time the group come, they feel like they are visiting an old friend in an unfamiliar place who has local insights, and they can relax.
What are your top packing tips?
Travel light. I know it’s not easy. I usually travel with a carry-on only. And ever-important, make room for shopping! For my guests, I always provide a packing-list guideline for comfort and for any special events that are part of the trip.
