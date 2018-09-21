INTRODUCING OUR GUEST EDITOR

It is significant that the FNB Joburg Art Fair, which opened on 6 September at the Sandton Convention Centre, selected a woman as this year’s featured artist.

Billie Zangewa, who created our exquisite cover image, is fast attracting global acclaim for her delicate, raw-silk collages of herself engaging in everyday activities, such as child minding, cooking, and reading.

It is also significant that we invited art collector, Art Basel global patron, Tate Africa acquisitions committee member, Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa advisory board director, and self-confessed art activist Pulane Kingston to assist us in curating this art edition of Wanted in celebration of art month in Johannesburg.

Kingston has made a conscious decision to mainly collect the works of female artists, and believes that it is time for an intentional focus on female artists if the art world wants to be seen to be appreciating the work of men and women in equal measure, as their work is just as competent.

We are delighted to be part of this intent.

Jacquie

ED’S LETTER | PULANE KINGSTON

A new generation of African women is finally making notable inroads into the centre of the international cultural sector. They bring a new impetus to the art ecosystem, adding their fresh voices to reflections on questions of history, identity, representation, healing, and spirituality. These women, who have been largely overlooked and operated mainly in the margins of the local, regional, and global contemporary art ecosystem, are now making an impact not only as contemporary artists, but also as curators, gallery owners, art advisors, patrons, collectors, and founders of art fairs. These women stand on the shoulders of their forebears who established the preliminary work on which they are currently building their careers in art.

In this edition of Wanted, these exciting developments are explored against the backdrop of a steady increase in visibility of art produced by African artists. Their contribution is evidenced by the ongoing exhibitions and increased acquisition of their work at galleries, private and corporate collections, museums, fairs, and auction houses globally.