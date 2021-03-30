If you’re looking to explore SA’s wide-open landscapes without spending hours behind the wheel, then a luxury train holiday ticks all the right boxes. Why not book a suite onboard one of these rolling hotels?

1. THE BLUE TRAIN

Arguably the icon of luxury train travel in SA, the Blue Train traces its heritage to the days of SA’s 19th-century gold rush. While additional journeys­ to the Lowveld and beyond are often available, it’s the 1,600km run from Cape Town to Pretoria that remains the classic journey most worth booking. As the tracks unspool through the Cape winelands and on into the Karoo, guests enjoy 31 hours — often longer if there are delays — of air-conditioned comfort on the rails.