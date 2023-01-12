Sony introduced the LinkBuds as doughnut-shaped wireless buds that allowed the outside world in when wearing them. The latest additions are the more traditional looking LinkBuds S, which do away with the doughnut-hole design in favour of one that allows noise cancellation.
Billed as “the smallest and lightest noise-cancelling truly wireless headphones”, the LinkBuds S will provide you with the best of both worlds, thanks to their ultrasmall and lightweight design with natural ambient sound. The headphones also integrate Adaptive Sound Control, a smart feature that adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are.
Review | Sony LinkBuds S
Sony's LinkBuds S are arguably the most comfortable in-ear buds to wear for hours at a time
Image: Supplied
Sony introduced the LinkBuds as doughnut-shaped wireless buds that allowed the outside world in when wearing them. The latest additions are the more traditional looking LinkBuds S, which do away with the doughnut-hole design in favour of one that allows noise cancellation.
Billed as “the smallest and lightest noise-cancelling truly wireless headphones”, the LinkBuds S will provide you with the best of both worlds, thanks to their ultrasmall and lightweight design with natural ambient sound. The headphones also integrate Adaptive Sound Control, a smart feature that adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are.
How the world of luxury motoring is merging with the world of technology
While not quite reaching the lofty heights of the WF-1000X4 inear wireless buds or the industryleading WH-1000X5 over-ear headphones, the LinkBuds S offer an audio experience that belie their lightweight design and are arguably the most comfortable in-ear buds to wear for hours at a time.
In addition to the existing white, black, and ecru versions, Sony has released the buds in a new “Earth Blue” colour that uses resin materials generated from recycled water bottles. R3 699.
You might also like...
All about that bass
The best of this year’s tech
Capture the magic of summer
Fitbit's most advanced health-focused smartwatch