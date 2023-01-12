Sony LinkBuds S.
Image: Supplied

Sony introduced the LinkBuds as doughnut-shaped wireless buds that allowed the outside world in when wearing them. The latest additions are the more traditional looking LinkBuds S, which do away with the doughnut-hole design in favour of one that allows noise cancellation.

Billed as “the smallest and lightest noise-cancelling truly wireless headphones”, the LinkBuds S will provide you with the best of both worlds, thanks to their ultrasmall and lightweight design with natural ambient sound. The headphones also integrate Adaptive Sound Control, a smart feature that adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are.

While not quite reaching the lofty heights of the WF-1000X4 inear wireless buds or the industryleading WH-1000X5 over-ear headphones, the LinkBuds S offer an audio experience that belie their lightweight design and are arguably the most comfortable in-ear buds to wear for hours at a time.

In addition to the existing white, black, and ecru versions, Sony has released the buds in a new “Earth Blue” colour that uses resin materials generated from recycled water bottles. R3 699.

