Sonos Sub Mini.
Image: Supplied

Having a great TV is one thing, but having great audio takes your viewing experience into the stratosphere.

Sonos recently launched its new Sub Mini, a compact subwoofer that boosts your films, music, and games with added bass. The ideal companion for a Sonos Beam or Ray, the Sub Mini provides more immersive TV content and greater depth and clarity for music when paired with a Sonos One, One SL, or Symfonisk speaker.

As with all Sonos products, setup is a breeze. Once you have the correct Sonos app downloaded to your device, log in or create an account and the app will search for any Sonos products on the same in-ternet network.

It has dual 6-inch woofers that face inward, toward each other, two Class-D digital ampli-fiers, Trueplay (iOS only), and a 25Hz frequency response.

Available in black or white. R10 899,

