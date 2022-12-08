Having a great TV is one thing, but having great audio takes your viewing experience into the stratosphere.
Sonos recently launched its new Sub Mini, a compact subwoofer that boosts your films, music, and games with added bass. The ideal companion for a Sonos Beam or Ray, the Sub Mini provides more immersive TV content and greater depth and clarity for music when paired with a Sonos One, One SL, or Symfonisk speaker.
As with all Sonos products, setup is a breeze. Once you have the correct Sonos app downloaded to your device, log in or create an account and the app will search for any Sonos products on the same in-ternet network.
All about that bass
The Sonos Sub Mini will amplify your listening experience wherever you are
Image: Supplied
It has dual 6-inch woofers that face inward, toward each other, two Class-D digital ampli-fiers, Trueplay (iOS only), and a 25Hz frequency response.
Available in black or white. R10 899,
