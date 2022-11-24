Fujifilm’s X-H2.
Fujifilm’s X-H2.
Image: Supplied

Fujifilm’s new X-H2 mirrorless camera, which joins the X-H2S in its flagship X Series, features the back-illuminated 40.2MP XTrans CMOS 5 HR sensor and the high-speed X-Processor 5.

Capable of capturing up to 160MP high-resolution stills plus high-definition 8K/30P video, the X-H2 offers a shutter speed of 1/180000 sec alongside ISO125 as standard sensitivity. Complementing this is subject-detection autofocus, which uses AI to detect a variety of subjects. The system can automatically track a subject while maintaining focus, so you can concentrate on framing that perfect shot.

The X-H2 comes with a high-magnification and high-definition 5.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder with 0.8x magnification, a 1.28-inch LCD display on the top panel for checking settings, and dual memory-card slots supporting CFexpress Type B and SD cards.

From R32 495, ormsdirect.co.za

