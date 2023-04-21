For the past eight years Sindiso Khumalo has been a sought-after brand for its colourful designs, prints and sustainable textiles. With a strong emphasis on African history, the founder of the eponymous brand will continue weaving her local tale with a collaboration for & Other Stories.
Launched in 2013, & Other Stories is loved for its accessories, apparel and beauty offerings found locally and in its ateliers in Paris, London and Los Angeles.
It was the Stockholm team from & Other Stories who would reach out to Khumalo, who jumped at the opportunity to create a vibrant collection that captures SA’s vistas, including flora like the Protea and fauna such as Nguni cattle.
The collection includes ready-to-wear, swimwear and accessories made with materials such as organic cotton, recycled cotton, linen and recycled brass. The collection also features the Zulu Nkheli, a pepper-red colour that is often worn by brides at their traditional weddings. The cowrie shells seen in the accessories borrow from African and Afro-Caribbean cultures that view them as symbols of prosperity, wealth and good fortune.
Sindiso Khumalo and Lukhanyo Mdingi on fashion craft
What encouraged you to work with & Other Stories?
I have loved that brand ever since they opened their store on Regent Street in London. Their aesthetic is very similar to mine and I feel we speak to the same woman who is bold, eclectic and has a unique personal style.
You’ve dedicated yourself to a sustainable responsibility throughout your brand’s eight years in the business. What have been the ups and downs in your journey?
Sustainability is such a big topic. And very loaded. I think one of the biggest challenges in my journey has been access to sustainable materials and fabrics. We’ve had to be very creative with using deadstock, recycled fabric blends and also creating our own fabrics from scratch.
You borrow a lot of inspiration from your heritage.Do you ever worry that it might create a gateway for people to appropriate the more sacred elements of a culture?
No. Culture and heritage are immense. I have no problem in sharing my own.
What encouragement can you give to fashion consumers about sustainable practices when they purchase clothing?
I think one must have intent when making any purchase. Choose garments that are comfortable, easy fit, easy to look after and will last a lifetime. Also ask questions about your clothes — who made them, how were the materials sourced? That’s the start of opening a bigger conversation about dressing sustainably.
On a much lighter note, we are celebrating local hotels in our magazines. What is your favourite place to stay when travelling in Cape Town and can you give us three brief reasons why you love it?
The Mount Nelson. The staff are just so lovely there. They make everyone feel at home. I think that’s the point of a good hotel, making you feel like you are in a home away from home. Plus the architecture and grounds are pretty spectacular
The Sindiso Khumalo co-lab collection launched recently, globally in selected & Other Stories stores and on stories.com
