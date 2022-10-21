The iconic Belmond Mount Nelson with its emblematic pink façade will play host to a high tea experience, which will see the traditional afternoon pastime elevated to a fashionable affair with the help of five of SA’s top designers.
Curated by Twyg, creators of content and experiences that champion sustainability and circular design, Confections X Collections will see designer inspired confectionery and cocktails paired with exclusive fashion shows.
The inaugural event will showcase the grand designs of LVMH prize winners Thebe Magugu and Sindiso Khumalo, Maxhosa’s Laduma Ngxokolo, Lezanne Viviers of Viviers Studio, and the recipient of the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation at the International Woolmark Prize 2022, Mmuso Potsane of Mmusomaxwell.
High tea meets high fashion at Belmond Mount Nelson
For five days, the Cape Town hotel will celebrate renowned local fashion designers through a multi-sensorial experience of cake and couture
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
In addition to the shows, each designer has also collaborated with pastry chef Vicky Gurovich to create a bespoke confectionery of their own imagining, bringing the fusion of food and fashion full circle. While a custom cocktail will be concocted to pair with each of the shows too.
Accompanying the salon style fashion show, the hotel’s new afternoon tea menu will serve up an array of irresistible bakes, sweet treats and savoury delights — including their famous scones — which will be served alongside 62 loose leaf teas, single origin African coffees and even a digestif trolley of whiskies, cognacs and liqueurs.
It is the latest in the fashion world’s penchant for this glamorous afternoon ritual and follows in the footsteps of Jimmy Choo at London’s The Berkeley, The Parlour at Sketch and Salon Couture High-Tea at The Savoy, among others. While the Spring/Summer 2022 collections of the likes of Ted Baker, Judith Lieber and Moschino by Jeremy Scott also saw high tea go haute with a number of teatime-inspired accessories.
Now bringing this trend to local shores, the Mount Nelson’s offering, a remarkable homage to the meteoric rise of SA fashion, will run five days from November 16-20 with two seatings per designer, per day at 12pm and 3pm.
For bookings contact The Mount Nelson restaurantreservations.mnh@belmond.com or +27 21 483-1000
