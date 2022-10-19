Iris van Herpen x Aubade bralette.
Iris van Herpen x Aubade bralette.
Image: Supplied

Aptly named Sensory Illusion, the Fall 2022 capsule collection comes in two colour stories, Silk Rose and Golden Leaves. Come December, you will be able to shop the 10-piece collection comprising four brassiere styles, three bottoms, a bodysuit, nightie, and waist cincher.

“In the process, we experimented a lot but had to [make choices] like deciding a bra could not be 3D-printed. We went through from the most daring and open-minded creation to achieving what we were all convinced is right, new but also achievable and realistic,” Samar Vignals, Aubade’s brand and product director, said in an interview.

Iris van Herpen x Aubade Waistcincher.
Iris van Herpen x Aubade Waistcincher.
Image: Supplied

The collection features inclusive sizing that combines Aubade’s unmatched lingerie craftsmanship with Van Herpen’s signature transparency, layered embroidery, and structured lines.

Available exclusively from Inner Secrets Lingerie in South Africa. innersecrets.co.za

