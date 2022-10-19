Aptly named Sensory Illusion, the Fall 2022 capsule collection comes in two colour stories, Silk Rose and Golden Leaves. Come December, you will be able to shop the 10-piece collection comprising four brassiere styles, three bottoms, a bodysuit, nightie, and waist cincher.
“In the process, we experimented a lot but had to [make choices] like deciding a bra could not be 3D-printed. We went through from the most daring and open-minded creation to achieving what we were all convinced is right, new but also achievable and realistic,” Samar Vignals, Aubade’s brand and product director, said in an interview.
The Iris van Herpen illusion
Acclaimed Dutch couturier Iris van Herpen and French lingerie label Aubade have collaborated on a collection that is a dream come true for many fashion lovers
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The collection features inclusive sizing that combines Aubade’s unmatched lingerie craftsmanship with Van Herpen’s signature transparency, layered embroidery, and structured lines.
Available exclusively from Inner Secrets Lingerie in South Africa. innersecrets.co.za
