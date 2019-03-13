The most exciting collections at art auctioneers Strauss & Co’s March sale in Cape Town are the four that have been consigned. “All four were painstakingly assembled and are distinguished by the passion and connoisseurship of their owners,” says Vanessa Phillips, Strauss & Co’s joint managing director.

The four collections are: the Dr JR and Mary Strong collection, the Shill collection, the Sol Munitz collection and the Dr Johan Bolt collection.

Wanted caught up with Johan Bolt ahead of the auction who tells us a little bit more about his collection of Cape furniture pieces and metalware...

STELLAR SELLER: The Dr Johan Bolt Collection

“It’s been nearly 40 years since I started collecting,” Johan Bolt says. “It has been a lifelong journey.” Bolt began collecting what he broadly terms as “yellowwood and stinkwood Cape furniture” but became more specialised and refined over the decades, constantly upping the ante in his pursuit of rare and specialised pieces.

“It started off with all the rational reasons: that it was beautiful, it was a good investment, it’s part of our cultural history,” he says. “When I look back today, those are all postrationalisations. The major motivation behind [my collection] was pursuing the thrill, the joy, the great pleasure that it gave me.”