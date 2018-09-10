LILAH BYRNE FROM MUNGO SAYS:
Your style tips for an irresistible bed? Opt for linen, layers and good comfy basics. We’re advocates of natural fibre, so start with a quality down duvet for winter and a lightweight silk inner for summer. Then layer tonal variations of linen; a white fitted sheet would pair well with a Bucatto Blue duvet cover and Fumo Grey pillowcases. Once you’ve got your base you can bring in colour, texture and pattern with a bold cotton throw like our Vrou-Vrou.
Why linen bedding as opposed to cotton? Arguably one of the best qualities of linen is that it is kind to the environment. Woven from the fibres of the flax plant, it is more sustainable than cotton and requires much less water. In the right conditions flax can be cultivated without harsh pesticides or fertilisers.
Another great thing about linen is its longevity. Dating back thousands of years, it is one of the world's oldest fabrics and is much stronger and more durable than cotton. Admittedly, this means that from harvesting to fabric construction it is more time consuming and labour intensive to produce, and because of its inelasticity great care must be taken to avoid the fibre breaking. However, this makes for a product lasting much longer than cotton ever could, which may help to account for its higher price.
ILZE SWART FROM ITHACA HOMEWARE SAYS:
How would you style up a bed fit for royalty? Create a luxurious bed with texture and layering, using natural fabrics. I suggest our Hemp duvet cover and pillowcases, with a soft hand and a weight that’ll remind you of antique sheets. Add king pillowcases made from our linen/cotton Waffle Weave – rich in texture and decadently soft with down/feather pillows. Finally, layer with one of our heavy Camargue throws.
Why should we splash out on quality bed linen? I think the answer is universal. We spend so much time in our beds – reading, unwinding, sleeping, waking up next to someone we love, or bonding with our kids. It deserves to be a space worthy of all those special times.
REANA COETZEE FROM GINGER CAT SAYS:
How do we achieve a bed high on style? We would suggest keeping the design simple and going for the most luxurious of fabrics – pure linen or Egyptian cotton. Nothing beats the crisp, cool look of white bed linen. Then make it unmistakeably yours with a custom embroidered design, it’s a classic look and very adaptable.
Why were you drawn to embroidered linen? My mother was an expert embroiderer, so I grew up with it and both of us love the individuality that comes from choosing the design and colour to match a particular space. Everybody’s safest space is their bed, so it’s great to be able to combine the luxurious practicality of cotton percale with the embroidered detail that makes it truly yours.