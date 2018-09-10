LILAH BYRNE FROM MUNGO SAYS:

Your style tips for an irresistible bed? Opt for linen, layers and good comfy basics. We’re advocates of natural fibre, so start with a quality down duvet for winter and a lightweight silk inner for summer. Then layer tonal variations of linen; a white fitted sheet would pair well with a Bucatto Blue duvet cover and Fumo Grey pillowcases. Once you’ve got your base you can bring in colour, texture and pattern with a bold cotton throw like our Vrou-Vrou.

Why linen bedding as opposed to cotton? Arguably one of the best qualities of linen is that it is kind to the environment. Woven from the fibres of the flax plant, it is more sustainable than cotton and requires much less water. In the right conditions flax can be cultivated without harsh pesticides or fertilisers.