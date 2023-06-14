Arts
National Arts Festival
A cultural highlight on the Eastern Cape’s annual calendar, the National Arts Festival in Makhanda features theatre performances, artist walkabouts, workshops, and musical performances. It’s always advisable to book online to make sure you get seats for the shows you want to see. This year, the lineup includes 50 Years of Jazzart, a dance-theatre production; musician and actor Laurence Dauphinais and radio documentary maker Marie-Laurence Rancourt’s Aalaapi, a hybrid project combining theatre and radio; and Exit/Exist by Vuyani Dance Theatre, which combines storytelling with dance and music in the exploration of identity. Plus, the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra is performing two works in its repertoire.
Date: Starts 22 June
nationalartsfestival.co.za
Culture
Films, theatre, and all that jazz
Plus, oysters upon oysters for the sybarites
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Food
Knysna Oyster Festival
Knysna is as renowned for its mouth-watering oysters as for being the jewel of the Garden Route. The small town is abuzz every winter when tourists from across the country descend on it for the annual Knysna Oyster Festival. This year the lineup includes a cycle tour and wine run on a route with spectacular views of the surrounding forests, mountains, and valleys. There’s also an option to gather friends and enjoy a day of golf at the Knysna Golf Club. Of course, the experience would not be complete if you’re not chugging oysters and washing them down with the finest bubbles.
Dates: Starts 30 June
Tickets: R450
knysnaoysterfestival.co.za
Image: Supplied
Films
Zanzibar International Film Festival
Zanzibar holds its annual international film festival this month — one of the biggest of its kind in Africa, with 12 awards presented by five international juries. Established in 1997 to develop and promote cinema to become a catalyst for regional social and economic growth, the festival features eight days of screenings of the best in local and international films, concerts, galas, discussion panels, and workshops.
Dates: Starts 24 June
ziffestival.org
Décor
Cape décor and design week
RX Africa launches the Cape Décor and Design Week in Cape Town this month, creating opportunities for brands to benefit from their approach to curated design and for designers to create connections and share resources, looking towards a sustainable future. It is also a chance for businesses and organisations to engage with the design community and explore new design ideas and solutions. The city-wide show promises a week of installations, open showrooms and studios, networking events, workshops, and talks.
Dates: 22 - 25 June
Tickets: R125
decorex.co.za
• From the June edition of Wanted, 2023.