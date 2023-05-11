Image: Supplied

George Pemba, Gerard Sekoto, and Dumile Feni are among South Africa’s most celebrated and revered modernist artists. Their works have become major investments and Strauss & Co will be hosting a live-virtual auction, giving you an opportunity to buy museum-quality works. Other featured artists include Peter Clarke, David Koloane, and Sam Nhlengethwa.

Debuting at auction will be Nigerian modernist painter Ben Enwonwu, whose reputation has grown tremendously since his 2008 Joburg exhibition, where he featured alongside Pemba and Sekoto. The Strauss & Co virtual-live auctions are conducted by an auctioneer in a physical room and you can bid telephonically, online via the website or the app, or in person.

Visit the auction house’s website to register to bid.

Date: Starts 16 May

straussart.co.za

 From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.

