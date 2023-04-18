POLO
Culture
Colour yourself beguild
Fashion is trending on the runways and the polo fields
Image: Supplied
POLO
Nedbank International Polo
With a history spanning over 30 years, Nedbank International Polo — one of Africa’s premier polo tournaments and the hottest social tickets in town — returns this month. South Africa will square off against India, a fixture with a lot of history. “The South African Polo Association has always enjoyed a very good relationship with Indian polo, and we have held two previous international events against them in this series,” says Nigel Pilling, president of the South African Polo Association. “With the Indian Polo Association being founded in 1892 and South Africa having a rich heritage in the sport, we can look forward to a highly competitive encounter.”This year’s dress theme, “Bold with a touch of green”, celebrates green, a colour that not only is always en vogue but also symbolises giving and harmony, and the boldness of using one’s influence to uplift those around you — the embodiment of what it means to be a new noble. “The event is about more than providing an unparalleled experience. It is also about creating a shared understanding of what it means to be a part of the new nobility, which is about playing your part to uplift those around [you]. We believe that being a new noble is about using what you have to create a better society,” says Khensani Nobanda, Nedbank group executive of marketing and corporate affairs.Business Day Wanted is a proud media partner of the event and joins Nedbank, the SA Polo Association, Inanda Club, Aston Martin, and Stella Artois in presenting it. There are various package options available to suit individuals, groups, and corporates.
Date: Saturday 22 April
Venue: Inanda Club, Sandton
Contact: bridget@sapolo.co.za
sapolo.co.za/match-centre/nedbank-international-polo
Image: Supplied
FASHION
South African Fashion Week
There is a lot to be said for consistency. For the past 26 years, South African Fashion Week has cemented its standing as the country’s premier runway showcase twice a year, and as a pillar for local designers in varied ways, including retail and skills development, for the rest of the year. At the end of this month, it will host 11 shows over three days, showcasing a mouth-watering 39 collections. It will also host a contingent of designers and models from Mozambique Fashion Week, as well as this year’s participants in the ground-breaking collaborative Italian/South African Fashion Bridges – I Ponti della Moda project. “Regional and intercontinental collaborations such as these allow all parties to knit networks of beneficial mutual support. They allow us to share skills and insights, open unexplored business opportunities and, ultimately, to extend the sphere of our respective creative visions to beyond our familiar borders," says director Lucilla Booyzens.
Along with fresh talent presented in the Mr Price New Talent Search, established brands on the runway will include Thula Sindi, Sun Goddess, Ephymol, and Black Coffee.
Dates: 20 - 23 April
Venue: Mall of Africa, Joburg
safashionweek.co.za
• From the April edition of Wanted, 2023.