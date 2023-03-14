Ballet at the Joburg Theatre.


Dance:

Dialogues

Joburg Ballet presents an evening of ballet, showcasing both classical and contemporary moves. With stunning sets and gorgeous costumes, the show is sure to delight audiences of all ages. You can expect to see bold and daring movements that, in some instances, will challenge traditional ballet conventions and offer a fresh perspective on the art form. Whether you’re a seasoned aficionado or a newcomer to ballet, this show is a must-see.

DATES: 17-26 March

TICKETS: R200-R450

VENUE: Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein

joburgtheatre.com

Artwork from "People and Time", Ian Grose's seventh solo exhibition.



Art Exhibition

“People and time” by Ian Grose

“People and Time”, Ian Grose’s seventh solo exhibition, opened on 11 February and runs until 18 March. The exhibition showcases Grose’s unique interpretations of the human experience through the lens of time. “Everyone, to some degree, is used to being the subject of a photo. But it seems the artificiality of remaining still for a long time makes people lapse into opposite states: sitting there either ‘as oneself’ or as a fictional, imaginary, different person; either vulnerable or confident (every confident pose, after a few hours, becomes vulnerable); either conscious of being scrutinised or being so bored they forget about it entirely, presenting their face to me as if I wasn’t there,” Grose says.

DATES: Until 18 March

VENUE: Stevenson Johannesburg, 46 7th Avenue, Parktown North

EMAIL: jhb@stevenson.info

Callum Scott.


Music

Callum Scott

After concerts in Cape Town and Joburg late last year for his “Bridges” tour, multi-platinum-selling British musician Callum Scott is returning to South Africa in March and April for new shows in Durban and Cape Town. Scott rose to fame after appearing on the ninth season of Britain’s Got Talent. He went on to sign with Capitol Records and has since released a number of chart-topping singles and albums. His music is a blend of soulful pop and heartfelt ballads, and his lyrics delve into themes of love, heartbreak, and personal struggles.

DATES: Durban 31 March | Cape Town 2 April

TICKETS : from R750

viagogo.co.za

 From the March edition of Wanted, 2023.

