Award-winning Afro-jazz musician Simphiwe Dana.
Image: Supplied

Award-winning Afro-jazz musician Simphiwe Dana will collaborate with choreographer and artistic director Gregory Maqoma on a new stage production at the Joburg Theatre this month. After her successful run in 2022, Dana is back with a new show called Moya, which will delve into the spiritual world. Dana is known for her advocacy of the healing power of music and Moya is expected to be yet another demonstration of her artistic skills and longevity. Maqoma, the director of the show, creates powerful and thought-provoking pieces that challenge audiences and spark conversations. This is a collaboration that dreams are made of.

MOYA

DATES: 3 - 5 March

TICKETS: R350 - R550

VENUE: Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein

joburgtheatre.com

 From the March edition of Wanted, 2023.

