These traditional picnic parties are the most popular way for locals to soak up the spring fever, with suited salarymen and families flocking to public open spaces to wander beneath the trees. In Tokyo the heart of the hanami is Ueno Park, famed for its wide cherry-lined avenues where petals swirl in the spring breezes like drifts of fallen snow.
Also look out for traditional Japanese tea ceremonies, or chado, that take place beneath the blossoms, with delicate cups of matcha tea served with traditional sweets on special pavilions located in city parks and gardens.
Beyond the blossoms, near Ueno, don’t miss the red-lacquered Kiyomizu Kannon-do temple. Dating from the 1600s, it offers impressive views over the Shinobazu Pond, a small wetland home to migratory birds.
But if the crowds of Ueno start to grind, head for Shinjuku Gyoen. This public garden is just minutes from the world’s busiest railway station — which handles more than 3-million passengers per day — but offers an urban oasis and a respite from Tokyo’s relentless crush of humanity.
Sakura fever builds in Tokyo
Sakura season is approaching, and the blossoms are gone within weeks of blooming
Springtime in Tokyo has just one word on everyone’s lips: sakura.
The annual blossoming of the country’s iconic cherry trees transforms parks, gardens and streets across the country, creating a blushing wonderland of blooms that attracts tourists from around the world, and drives locals into something of a well-mannered floral frenzy.
Such is the hype that the Japan Meteorological Corporation publishes regular forecasts for the annual event, detailing flowering dates for more than 1,000 blossom-viewing locations across Japan. Predictions range from when the cherry blossoms of the Somei-yoshino — Yoshino cherry — trees will begin to flower (known as kaika), and when they are expected to reach full bloom (mankai). In 2023, flowering is expected to be about a week earlier than usual, with the blossoms in Tokyo peaking on March 24, and trees in Kyoto and Osaka enjoying full bloom about a week later.
All of which means it’s not too late to hop on a flight (best bet? 22 hours and R16,700 on Ethiopian Airlines) and join a hanami — literally “flower-viewing” — party in the gardens of Tokyo.
Beyond Tokyo, most travellers head to the cultural hub of Kyoto. Here, Maruyama Park is far and away the most popular park, but you’ll find quieter avenues of blossoms at the Philosopher’s Walk, Arashiyama park and Nijo Castle.
Local restaurants embrace the sakura fever too, with everything from sakura-inspired drinks at Starbucks to sakura-themed bento boxes, usually filled with blossom-shaped food, pink decorations and sakura mochi; rice cake wrapped in the leaf of a sakura tree.
Hotels and restaurants embrace the festival too, with the likes of Four Seasons Kyoto offering unique access to a private garden of cherry trees planted in an 800-year-old garden, traditional afternoon tea inspired by the sakura, and cherry-themed spa treatments. In Tokyo, the Hyatt Centric Ginza Tokyo offers a futuristic hanami picnic of cherry blossom plates, to be enjoyed in the company of a robotic Aibo dog. Well, okay then.
But the wonderful thing about sakura is that you don’t have to spend a single yen if you don’t want to. The best experience is in Japan’s public parks and gardens, many of which are free of charge.
After dark the blossom fever continues with cities across Japan lighting up their best blossom displays to create a magical hanami. Throw in strings of traditional Japanese bonbori lanterns and you have all the makings of a memorable night in the neon city.
In Tokyo head for the Somei Yoshino on Sakura-dori Street, illuminated with ever-changing lights throughout the season. This Tokyo midtown district also hosts the annual Midtown Blossom event featuring outdoor entertainment and dynamic art displays. Sumida Park offers more memorable night-time views, with more than 500 trees across three varieties lit up to host the Sumida Park cherry blossom festival. Boat rides on the Sumida River offer particularly good views of the trees, and the towering Tokyo Sky Tree skyscraper.
But you'd better be quick. Sakura season is approaching, and the blossoms are gone within weeks of blooming. Book a ticket today, or mark the date in your diary for 2024.
