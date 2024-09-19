Asus ProArt P16
If you’re serious about your craft, you know that the right tools make all the difference. Enter the Asus ProArt P16 — a laptop that’s less of a computer and more of a creative command centre. Whether you’re sketching out a new design, editing high-res photos, or rendering video, it will keep up with your wildest ambitions.

The star of the show is the 16-inch 4K OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, Pantone validation, and Delta E < 1 colour accuracy. This isn’t just a screen — it’s a canvas that brings your work to life with unmatched colour precision and detail. Every pixel pops, every gradient is smooth, and whether you’re fine-tuning a digital painting or colour grading video, you’ll see your work exactly as it’s meant to be seen.

Under the hood, the ProArt P16 is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM. This combo powers through tasks with ease, whether you’re rendering complex 3D models or multitasking across creative applications. Add to that 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and you’ve got a machine that’s as fast as it is spacious.

Asus has also thought about the practicalities of professional work. The ProArt P16 features a wide array of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and a full-sized SD card reader, making it easy to connect all your peripherals. It also comes with ultrafast Wi-Fi 7, a 96Wh battery for all-day use, and the Asus Dial for precise control over creative software. R69 999. za.store.asus.com

