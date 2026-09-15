The many lives of Bergen Børs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After 10 days sailing south from Svalbard aboard Hurtigruten, arriving in Bergen by sea felt particularly fitting. The coastline I had spent days exploring — its fishing villages, island communities and working harbours — had, for centuries, funnelled people and trade into this remarkable city. My final stop was a hotel housed in the very building where so much of that commerce once took place.

Standing opposite Bergen’s bustling fish market, Bergen Børs Hotel occupies the city’s former Stock Exchange, a handsome Renaissance Revival landmark completed in 1862. Today, its three interconnected historic buildings contain 127 rooms and 19 suites, with Swedish architects Claesson Koivisto Rune bringing contemporary Scandinavian design into the extraordinary historic interiors.

A vivid red carpet leads into Bergen Børs Hotel, housed in Bergen’s former stock exchange. Picture: (Supplied)

From the outside, however, there is the first suggestion that this may not be quite the grand old institution its façade suggests. A vivid red carpet climbs the broad stone steps towards sliding glass doors punctuated by large circular motifs in gold, amber and jewel-like tones.

And then you enter a surprisingly small lobby.

Pale marble, dark walnut, cognac leather, bronze and mirrored ceiling panels make it polished and quietly glamorous, but its intimacy is almost disconcerting. Having climbed those steps and passed through those doors, I had expected something considerably grander.

Bergen Børs Hotel brings contemporary Scandinavian interiors to a 19th-century landmark. Picture: (Supplied)

While waiting to check in, I began looking around. Beside the lifts, a fabulous staircase sweeps upwards. A few steps down is another small lobby, with further lifts serving more guestrooms, and a door leading to the gym and a compact gallery of black-and-white photographs and artworks.

Then I noticed a corridor disappearing almost inconspicuously off to the right. Curiosity got the better of me, and I wandered down it.

Almost without warning, the modest passage opens into Frescohallen. This is the moment the true scale of Bergen Børs reveals itself.

Frescohallen occupies the former trading floor of the Bergen Stock Exchange, beneath Axel Revold’s monumental frescoes. Picture: (Supplied)

The intimate hotel I had just entered gives way to the soaring former trading floor of the Bergen Stock Exchange, its vaulted walls covered by Axel Revold’s monumental frescoes, painted between 1921 and 1923. Fishermen haul nets, ships move through the water, merchants trade and industry unfolds across the walls in great rhythmic scenes of western Norway.

It is an extraordinary room, but what makes it particularly successful is that it hasn’t been preserved as some precious relic of the building’s former life. It is alive again. Breakfast happens beneath those fishermen and ships as morning light moves through the tall windows; later there are flowers, candles, food, glasses and conversation.

The contemporary bar in Frescohallen reflects fragments of the vaulted ceiling, frescoes and tall windows in angled mirrors. Picture: (Supplied)

At its centre, Claesson Koivisto Rune has inserted a contemporary bar wrapped in angled mirrors. Rather than fighting for attention, it catches fragments of fresco, window and vaulted ceiling and throws them back into the room. Old and new don’t sit politely apart here; they continually reflect one another.

Fresquito sits beyond, and it feels like a change in temperature as much as design. The monumental scale gives way to dark walls, marble-topped tables, leather banquettes, oversized bronze pendants, candles, exuberant flowers and pops of bold colour. The music is livelier too, entirely in keeping with the room. It is warmer, looser and more Mediterranean in spirit — a reminder that this enormous old building is capable of changing personality without losing its identity.

Later, the mirrored lift carried me upstairs.

The third floor reveals another side of the building. The ceilings are high, the windows tall and the proportions unexpectedly grand, but the mood is softer and more intimate. Muted blues, velvet curtains, polished timber and marble create a handsome backdrop, while candles and generous arrangements of fresh flowers bring warmth and colour. Black-and-white photographs sit alongside work by Bergen-born sculptor Bård Breivik; at the end of the corridor, his monumental Brutt flate provides a powerful contemporary counterpoint to the historic architecture.

Walking towards my room later that evening, I noticed light spilling through a now open set of doors. And wow! Inside is Speilbaren.

Speilbaren occupies the former Chamber of Commerce, with mirrored walls overlooking Bergen’s harbour. Picture: (Supplied)

Occupying the former Chamber of Commerce, the Mirror Bar is one of those rooms that makes you instinctively slow down. Mirrored walls multiply chandeliers, the coffered ceiling and illuminated back bar into seemingly endless reflections. Beyond them, Bergen’s harbour glimmers through the windows. It feels less like somewhere created as a hotel bar than a glamorous private salon that has somehow survived within the building.

By the time I reached my room, the restraint felt welcome.

Bergen Børs’ guestrooms pair dark herringbone oak and walnut with velvet, marble and flashes of scarlet. Picture: (Supplied)

Dark herringbone oak, walnut joinery, soft grey textiles, and gently curved furniture provided a calm counterpoint to everything downstairs, while scarlet cushions and a theatrical red curtain concealing the wardrobe added a flash of colour. A large convex mirror continued the hotel’s fascination with reflection, while strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, red currants, and macarons waiting on the table provided a thoughtful welcome.

But I kept returning to the window.

A bathroom at the Bergen Børs Hotel. Picture: (Supplied)

Below, ferries criss-crossed Vågen, fishing boats came and went, the fish market hummed, and Bryggen’s colourful Hanseatic warehouses shifted with the constantly changing northern light. Having spent 10 days arriving here by water, I could happily have sat watching it for hours.

Bergen Børs has a fitness room rather than a spa, but guests can also use the spa at nearby Skostredet Hotel, a sister property within the De Bergenske group and also designed by Claesson Koivisto Rune. Pale marble and warm oak create an altogether quieter world of pools: Nordic and steam saunas, a cold plunge and an extraordinary ice room replenished with fresh snow each night. It is all rather fabulous, and during our visit we had much of it almost entirely to ourselves.

Guests at Bergen Børs can use the spa at nearby Skostredet Hotel, including Nordic saunas and a cold plunge. Picture: (Supplied)

What stayed with me, though, was the way Bergen Børs made me move through it. It doesn’t present itself neatly at the front door. You find it by looking around, taking the staircase, noticing the corridor, and following the light through an open door.

Bergen, I discovered, rewards much the same behaviour. Bryggen and the fish market may be the obvious starting points, but wander beyond them and there are independent shops, tiny galleries, cafés, courtyards and narrow lanes. The little Beffen ferry shuttles across the harbour; the Fløibanen climbs Mount Fløyen, from where you can walk slowly back down through the city.

And eventually, you find yourself back opposite the fish market, climbing that red carpet again. By then the glass doors no longer seem quite so surprising. They were telling you what sort of hotel Bergen Børs was all along.

debergenske.no

Wanted