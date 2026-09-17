Motion pictures with BMW

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BMW’s Art Car Project has transformed 20 real BMWs into rolling works of art over five decades. Picture:

Cars have always fascinated us as art forms. The wedge-shaped flamboyance of a Lamborghini Countach or the graceful curves of a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL can trigger emotions as powerful as those about something hanging in the Louvre or standing in a Roman square.

BMW has created plenty of gorgeously sculpted cars, but its Art Car Project takes the idea of automotive design a step further, turning the car into a blank canvas for artists’ creative fantasies. The result is a collection in which prominent artists from around the world have transformed real BMWs — often high-performance racing machines — into “rolling sculptures”.

It began in 1975 as the initiative of Hervé Poulain, a French racing driver and art auctioneer, and Jochen Neerpasch, then head of BMW Motorsport. They commissioned artist Alexander Calder to paint a BMW 3.0 CSL racing car in striking multicolour livery for the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race. The rest is automotive art history.

The BMW M3 GT3 racer that commemorates Ken Done's 1989 Art Car contribution. Picture: (BMW AG)

The project has grown to 20 cars, tracing five decades of automotive art. The collection showcases minimalism, pop art, magical realism, abstraction, concept art and digital art from artists across the world, including South Africa.

For the first time, all 20 cars were brought together in August at BMW Welt, the German carmaker’s futuristic brand experience and car delivery centre in Munich.

The tongue-twistingly titled “BMW Art Cars — 20 Artists, 50 Years of Innovation. Reunited at BMW Welt” exhibition honoured the world-famous collection’s half-century. It also marked the conclusion of the BMW Art Car World Tour, which showcased the collection in over 30 countries.

BMW’s Art Cars bring together racing technology, sculpture, painting and conceptual art. Picture: (Supplied)

“When we prepared the first automotive art installation with Alexander Calder for the 24-hour race at Le Mans, we assumed it would be a one-off event,” said Neerpasch. “But even when the artwork was created and the Calder BMW 3.0 CSL was presented in Paris, and certainly when it was racing at Le Mans, we were convinced that it would not be the last art project involving cars. I would never have dreamed that it would become the world’s most important automotive art series.”

The August exhibition offered a cross-section of BMW’s design and technological journey through the decades, culminating in the 20th instalment: a BMW M Hybrid V8 racing car painted by Ethiopian-American abstract artist Julie Mehretu in 2024. It is an artistically reimagined version of the car that BMW races in the World Endurance Championship, including this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, where it finished second overall.

Esther Mahlangu transformed a BMW 525i with traditional Ndebele patterns for the Art Car Project in 1991. Picture: (Supplied)

Alongside creating her BMW art car in complex three-dimensional surfaces, Mehretu co-founded the African Film and Media Arts Collective. The initiative supports artists and filmmakers from Africa and the diaspora, with the first major exhibition set to open in December at Zeitz Mocaa in Cape Town.

Other eye-popping art cars in the collection include those by:

Andy Warhol (1979), who hand-painted a BMW M1 in under 30 minutes.

Esther Mahlangu (1991), who applied traditional Ndebele patterns to a 525i.

Olafur Eliasson (2007), who replaced the bodywork of the BMW H2R, a 2004 experimental race car powered by a hydrogen V12 engine, with a mesh-like structure made of reflective metal and coated it with layers of ice.

From the September issue of Wanted, 2026.