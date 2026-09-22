Where decay blooms

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Georgia Munnik wanted to be a writer first. She grew up with that instinct, that pull toward language and storytelling. And yet she decided to study art at Wits instead of English literature at UCT.

It was, as she describes it, a defining moment — one that did not so much replace writing as redirect it.

“I realised that I really enjoyed making conceptual and immaterial art,” she explains. “I worked a lot with video, but essentially I was encouraged to use my writing and research skills in order to make work that is more conceptually founded.”

The writing never went away, it just found different forms.

A master’s degree at the Tromsø Academy of Contemporary Art in Norway pushed her further into language. She was thinking about what gets lost in translation between cultures and languages, and making films in which she deliberately broke Norwegian down into a hybrid of English and Norwegian sounds — a way of using language itself as a comment on how colonialism works through the words it forces people to adopt.

Then she came back to Johannesburg, spent a year working for a visual arts organisation, and decided something important about herself. She wanted to be the one with the vision, not working for someone else’s.

Portrait of Georgia Munnik. Picture: (Theodore Afrika)

At the end of 2018, she was awarded an artist residency in Basel, and in 2019, things began to shift. She started laminating roses and reconstructing them, thinking about what she calls sustainable modes of mourning. That material practice — working with natural specimens, with organic matter — eventually led to perfume.

Scent, for Munnik, is inseparable from storytelling. She gives the example of the iris root, the raw material from which orris is extracted. It takes years of fermentation before the root can be distilled, and when first encountered, it smells intensely of earth and soil. But as it dries down, it starts to smell like the iris flower.

“It’s like a ghost limb,” she says. “It turns into the flower by extracting the essence of the root.”

That transformation, the earth becoming the flower, the past becoming present, is for her pure and perfect storytelling. It is also the logic that underpins everything she makes.

It is this understanding of scent as a carrier of history that sits at the heart of Concrete Jasmine (2026), her scent-based work commissioned for the Reverse Futures exhibition at the Joburg Contemporary Art Foundation.

Reverse Futures is the third and final exhibition in JCAF’s Worldmaking trilogy, housed in a former electrical shed and substation that once powered Johannesburg’s tram system. The building carries its own industrial history in its walls, and the exhibition asks what the future looks like from the Global South. Munnik’s response was to allow visitors to smell it.

Georgia Munnik installing 'The Strangling Fruit' at the Joburg Contemporary Art Foundation. Picture: (Georgia Munnik)

The starting point is specific: jasminum polyanthum or Chinese jasmine, a weed that grows through the fences and hedges of Johannesburg neighbourhoods like Parkview and West Cliff. It blooms for about three weeks at the end of August into September, releasing what Munnik describes as the most intoxicating smell she has ever encountered.

It is the signifier of spring in Johannesburg, more prevalent there than anywhere else she has lived, growing most fully in the overlooked and dishevelled spaces of the city. The jasmine that grows through the fences of Parkview is classified as a weed, unwanted and overlooked, and yet it gives those forgotten spaces exactly what Munnik describes — a redeeming break, something absolutely mesmerising released into an otherwise arid landscape.

In trying to capture that smell for Concrete Jasmine, Munnik sourced every jasmine absolute available to her — jasmine Egypt, jasmine France, jasmine sambac — each one beautiful in its own way, each one falling short of the specific flower she remembered.

The jasmine that grows along the fences of Parkview cannot be cultivated at the scale that a perfumery requires. It exists in Joburg the way it should — wild, seasonal, impossible to bottle — and so the perfume she made carries the memory of it rather than the thing itself. That gap between the memory and the material, between what she was reaching for and what she could hold, is part of what Concrete Jasmine is about.

The scent is delivered through The Strangling Fruit (2026), her sculptural installation at JCAF. The work was first shown as a seven-piece solo exhibition at WHATIFTHEWORLD gallery in Cape Town earlier this year, running from April to June 2026, before Munnik was commissioned to bring a new configuration of it to JCAF for Reverse Futures.

Georgia Munnik with 'The Strangling Fruit' (2026) at WHATIFTHEWORLD gallery, Cape Town. Picture: (Slater_Studio)

The five flower heads now on view at JCAF carry the same logic as the original series but speak directly to the exhibition’s themes of place, ecology and futures imagined from the Global South.

Five resin-cast flower heads, each one made from Hario coffee filters stained with the residue of natural aromatic materials including lemon verbena tincture, tree moss tincture, synthetic cannabis raw material, saffron absolute, dragon pea flower tea, honey and rose fermentation residue, as well as brown shimmer eyeshadow and citrine crystal shards, are mounted on slim copper stems fixed to an exposed brick wall.

Arranged at different heights, they appear to be growing upward, reaching toward the light the way plants instinctively do. Each flower head contains a diffuser replenished daily — the scent releasing gently into the space around it, close enough to draw you in.

The coffee filters were not originally intended to be art. Munnik had been pouring her morning coffee through Hario filters over months, and when she noticed the residue left behind — the filters stained with the remnants of soaked coffee grains — she cast them in resin. What emerged was something flesh-like, honey-textured and translucent — something that looked organic and alive.

“There’s always an ‘aha’ moment in my practice,” she reflects, “where I push the material potential of something to the point where it transcends language, it becomes purely affective.”

That accidental discovery — a filter stained by something as ordinary as a morning coffee — became the foundation of the Strangling Fruit series.

'The Strangling Fruit' (2026), close up showing texture and colour variation across the resin-cast flower heads. Picture: (Warona Motshele)

The title comes from Jeff VanderMeer’s Annihilation, a novel about a zone where nature mutates beyond human comprehension. A particular image from the book stayed with Munnik long after she finished reading it: a woman is consumed by a bear and the bear inherits her screaming voice, so that whenever it calls out, it is the woman’s scream that emerges.

“That blew my mind,” she says. “Co-evolution, co-mutation. Climate fiction writes us into that story and makes you realise that you are not autonomous or finite. You are co-mutating with it.”

She points to microplastics found in placenta as evidence that this is not fiction but fact — the world figuring out how to consume and recycle plastic, and us already part of that ecosystem whether we choose to be or not. For Munnik, climate fiction does not feel like speculation. It feels like a description of now.

This thinking runs directly into her PhD at Stellenbosch, which she is developing alongside a teaching post where she runs a course called Re-scentualising the Museum: Telling history to the senses. The course examines Western-model museums in South Africa as colonial institutions that preserve memory by stripping specimens of life.

“In order to memorialise and historicise them, they strip them of all textural qualities,” she explains, pointing to the way wet collections bleach everything they preserve, drawing out natural colour in the very act of saving it.

Details, Georgia Munnik, 'Concrete Jasmine' (2026) and 'The Strangling Fruit' (2026), in the Reverse Futures exhibition. © Georgia Munnik. Picture: (Anthea Pokroy)

Her PhD looks at apartheid-founded museums as decomposing bodies, asking what might grow from their decay. The interest in death as a methodology goes deeper than the academic, though.

“I’ve been interested in mushrooms,” she says, “and there is a famous mycologist who, when asked what she thinks the one message mushrooms have for the world is, said that death is not the end. When a mushroom dies and starts to rot, it actually spreads its spores that way. It only popped up from a mycelial network underground in order to spread life elsewhere.”

That idea, death as dispersal rather than ending, is as much a political position as a natural one. It shapes how she thinks about South Africa’s recent past and what it might be possible to build once certain things are allowed to fall away.

Scent, she argues, is where this thinking becomes most urgent. She points to the thorn hedges that Jan Van Riebeeck built in what is now Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens as a way of making this visible. Built to keep the Khoikhoi from the livestock and grazing land that had always been theirs, and to displace the San people from land they had inhabited for centuries, the hedges were a form of what she calls colonial landscaping terror. Parts of them are still there.

'The Strangling Fruit' (2026) by Georgia Munnik, Reverse Futures exhibition, Joburg Contemporary Art Foundation. Picture: (Warona Motshele)

“When you visit the botanical gardens, you see so much of the inheritance of colonial ecological terror that no one thinks about,” she says.

We walk past it without knowing what it was for. Nature holds that history quietly. Scent holds a different kind — one that cannot be institutionally erased.

She teaches her students about Rampies Sny, a 2022 installation by Thania Peterson at the Indigo Waves exhibition, in which a wall of organza parcels that contain dried citrus leaves smoked with frankincense essential oils, the aromatic bundles Cape Muslim communities prepare for the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, brought a lived cultural and religious history into a gallery space that would not otherwise have held it.

Scent, she believes, speaks to the history remembered in the body. You cannot take that away from someone.

Concrete Jasmine works in exactly this way. It is a homage to a city Munnik loves and misses, but it is also a question about what gets preserved and what does not. She did not think she could have made the work while still living in Joburg. The distance gave her new eyes.

“Coming back, you suddenly realise that Johannesburg is this city that is overborne with weeds,” she reflects. “But it’s such a testament to the resilience of plants, and it’s very apocalyptic in the most beautiful way.”

What she saw when she looked again was a city whose overlooked spaces are doing something extraordinary — the same thing the jasmine does, growing where it is not expected to, giving something back that nobody planned for.

View of Reverse Futures exhibition showing Cave_bureau’s installation 'Shimoni Slave Cave' (2022–2023), Georgia Munnik, 'The Strangling Fruit' (2026) and Paula Gaetano-Adi, 'Guanaquerx' (2024). Picture: (Graham De Lacy)

The resilience she sees in the jasmine is the same resilience she sees in the people of Johannesburg. “The further I move from the city, the more I really appreciate its occupants,” she says.

“People don’t have a choice but to work together in a really incredible ecosystem. People work together to keep this ecosystem functioning in a way that defies circumstances. I think that’s very admirable.”

Joburg, with all its difficulty, holds onto something that distance only makes more visible.

When asked where the scent goes from here, what Johannesburg might smell like in the future, Munnik is both honest and hopeful. The future of the country is a tenuous subject, she says. But she would not describe it as smelling like destruction or like an ending. She thinks it smells hopeful.

And then, thinking of the mushroom whose death spreads its spores and seeds new life, she offers something that is equal parts ecological observation and political conviction. As the next generation of young South Africans, she says, we need to move forward with the past in mind. And sometimes that means being willing to let something die so that something else can grow.

Reverse Futures is on show at the Joburg Contemporary Art Foundation, Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 4.15pm, until December 5. Entrance is free and viewing is by appointment only. Bookings can be made at jcaf.org.za.

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