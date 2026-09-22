Restoring the wild

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The KZN Wildlife Collection brings together some of KwaZulu-Natal’s most distinctive wilderness landscapes. Picture:

By David Allardice

There are few places in Africa where the story of wilderness, wildlife and modern conservation gathers such force as it does in KwaZulu-Natal.

In the hills of Hluhluwe, above the meanderings of the iMfolozi and beneath the basalt walls of the Drakensberg, a remarkable partnership is quietly restoring not only a collection of lodges but also a national inheritance.

Before safari became a language of spectacle, it was something more elemental: a way of entering the wild with humility, knowledge and care.

In KwaZulu-Natal, where so much of Africa’s conservation story began, an ambitious partnership between Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and a private sector group led by Frank Reardon is returning that idea to its source, restoring a handful of exceptional wilderness properties so that comfort, access, history and conservation can occupy the same room.

In an age when luxury travel, and especially safari travel, is too often confused and conflated with excess, a quietly remarkable project in KwaZulu-Natal is offering something rarer: accessibility, authenticity, history and a renewed sense of place.

The KZN Wildlife Collection, a partnership between Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and the private sector partners led by Frank Reardon, is far more than a lodge refurbishment programme; it is an act of careful custodianship: restoring some of the province’s most historically resonant conservation properties with enough restraint to improve their comfort, but not so much that their character is obscured or their memory disguised.

Mtwazi Lodge occupies a century-old ranger’s house at Hilltop in Hluhluwe. Picture: KZN Wildlife Collection (KZN Wildlife Collection)

The first green shoot is Mtwazi Lodge, a century-old ranger’s house at Hilltop in Hluhluwe, set in indigenous forest above one of Africa’s most important protected landscapes. Hluhluwe-iMfolozi is often described as Africa’s oldest proclaimed game reserve, but that hardly captures its symbolic weight.

This is the spiritual centre of Zululand: once King Shaka’s hunting ground, later the crucible of modern African conservation, and the landscape from which the white rhino was brought back from the brink. Mtwazi carries that story in its walls.

It was once associated with Captain “Mtwazi” Potter, the first conservator of Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park; his family remained connected to the house for decades, and its annex even served as a classroom for local children.

Hippos spotted in the Black iMfolozi River near Hlatikhulu Bush Lodge. Picture: David Allardice (KZN Wildlife Collection)

Today, after refurbishment, the lodge is being repositioned as a sanctuary in the forest atop the hill at Hluhluwe — a confluence where comfort, memory and conservation history meet. This balance is the sweet spot.

The Collection aims to upgrade four exceptional Ezemvelo properties into a small portfolio of distinctive, accessible wilderness lodges.

Each must be comfortable enough for discerning local and international guests but true enough to its origins to resist the flattening language of “luxury”. This is not about applying an overtraded safari aesthetic producing generic safari villas; rather, it is about allowing architecture, interiors and service to humbly and sincerely respond to the structure, the landscape and the legacy.

The four properties offer a striking range of KwaZulu-Natal’s natural and cultural inheritance: Mtwazi is the conservation-history lodge rooted in the Big Five country of Hluhluwe.

The lodges, like Hlatikhulu (pictured), retain their individual histories rather than adopting a generic safari aesthetic. Picture: David Allardice (KZN Wildlife Collection)

Hlatikhulu Bush Lodge, secluded in an unfenced idyllic Tamboti grove directly alongside and above the Black iMfolozi River, draws its power from the primitive wilderness trails tradition pioneered in these landscapes by Dr Ian Player and Magqubu Ntombela: walking, tracking, listening, and leaving as little trace as possible.

Up in the Drakensberg, Thendele Lodge looks into the Amphitheatre and towards the world’s highest waterfall, Tugela Falls, while Rock Lodge at Giant’s Castle sits among monumental stone, San art, lammergeier country and montane silence.

Together, they form a collection of unlike, connected things: bush and mountain, river and cave, historic ranger’s residence and modernist stone lodge.

That diversity is the commercial strength of the idea. For Ezemvelo, it offers a way to raise the profile, occupancy and long-term sustainability of existing assets. For donors and private partners, it offers the chance to contribute to something with legacy value rather than short-term shine.

Thendele Lodge looks towards the Amphitheatre and Tugela Falls in the Drakensberg. Picture: Into The Berg (Into The Berg)

For travellers, it conveniently opens the door to places that feel both internationally compelling and deeply South African. For surrounding communities, sustainable employment and involvement in defining the sense of place with locally sourced craft.

The design challenge is elegant and yet subtle. How does one make a 100-year-old ranger’s house more comfortable without making it anonymous? How does a bush camp become more beautiful without becoming precious?

How do interiors reflect Zulu history, San spirituality, conservation memory, local art and craft, animal life and the practical demands of hospitality without turning into a museum? — and all on a considered budget.

The answer lies in understanding and applying restraint. Durable materials, better beds, thoughtful lighting, local art, a well-located plunge pool, well-trained guides and cooks, a sense of welcome, and more than a hint of generosity.

A recognition that the celebration of place must also be a celebration of the past, of what has come before. The rangers, trackers, cooks and scullers, and communities who give these landscapes their human depth.

This is why the project matters. South Africa has no shortage of private lodges at the top end of the market. It has far fewer examples of public conservation assets being carefully reimagined so that they remain accessible, differentiated and proud of their institutional heritage.

The collection places Ezemvelo’s conservation legacy at the centre of the guest experience. Picture: KZN Wildlife Collection (KZN Wildlife Collection)

Ezemvelo’s legacy is not merely context here; it is front and centre as the asset. In the right hands, refurbishment moves from decor to an interpretation.

It becomes a narrative, a way of telling visitors that KwaZulu-Natal’s wilderness story did not begin with or indeed end with private luxury, but with rangers’ houses, foot trails, local knowledge, contested histories and the long, unfinished work of conservation.

While the unique locations and un-replicable properties are undeniably the attraction, its essence remains in celebrating the union of some of the world’s most dramatic wilderness areas with one of the world’s most acclaimed conservation agencies.

At Mtwazi, in the forest, with nyala, warthog and duiker attendant in the garden, that story feels close. The house is not grand in the modern safari sense. Its importance is quieter than that.

It reminds us that the most compelling travel experiences are not always the newest, the most polished, and certainly not the most expensive. They are places where history has happened and has been conjured again.

This, after all, is where it began.

kznwildlifecollection.co.za

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