Ho fame! Still hungry at Osteria Francescana

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“Ho fame! Ho fame!”, the young girl shouts with her father’s megaphone from the balcony. “I’m hungry! I’m hungry!”

It is a scene pulled from the 1976 French classic L’Argent de Poche by filmmaker François Truffaut, in which the policeman’s daughter, left home alone, picks up her father’s megaphone and broadcasts her hunger to the town.

It is a film fragment immortalised by Italian artist Vincenzo Cabiati in his 2002 mixed-media ceramic work, aptly titled Ho fame ho fame (la figlia del poliziotto), now found in the hallowed wine cellar of Osteria Francescana.

A vibrant canvas of natural purees and fresh herbs seamlessly blending art with fine dining. Picture: (Paolo Terzi Photography)

And while the sculpture is, obviously, a silent guardian of the wine cellar, with its framing as the title of Francescana’s current menu, chef Massimo Bottura has given it a voice of its own.

Inside the menu, which bears an illustration of the artwork, Bottura writes that, at Osteria Francescana, they have no view of the sea or the mountains. Their horizon, he says, is their imagination. “‘Ho Fame!’ is more than a menu: it is our voice. A hunger for meaning, for exploration, for learning. A hunger to give shape to ideas,” the chef explains.

Having won the title of World’s Best Restaurant in both 2016 and 2018 (before The 50 Best organisation changed the rules to move the world’s best restaurants to a category titled Best of the Best), and holding three Michelin stars for over a decade, one may think that Bottura and team may be content to rest on their laurels, having quite literally claimed every dining accolade worth its salt.

Mediterraneo Contemporaneo. Picture (PAOLO TERZI PHOTOGRAPHY)

However, that couldn’t be further from the truth — while clearly devoting time to growing out the greater Francescana ecosystem, which now includes the three-Michelin Key Casa Maria Luigia, a host of restaurants both in Modena and around the world, as well as numerous charitable endeavours, the chef and the Osteria Francescana team are still every bit as committed to delivering a world-class experience.

The degustation menu runs 11 courses long and draws inspiration from a host of references, be it books, prior Francescana favourites or artworks.

While fast cars and slow food may be what Bottura has become known for, his art collection and the knowledge behind each piece are just as impressive, and in many ways that passion drives this menu.

Grande Rosso and Artusi. Picture: (Paolo Terzi Photography)

The “Achrome” course takes its name from Piero Manzoni’s series of kaolin-soaked canvases, which he began in 1957 and deliberately drained of colour so that nothing on the surface tells you what lies beneath it.

Bottura performs the same erasure with red mullet, the most brightly pigmented fish in the Mediterranean, buried under a pale veil of fennel with a mullet bisque around it. The fennel veil, with its subtle aniseed note, parts to reveal the sweet, rich, just-cooked mullet, while the bisque adds richness and complexity.

“Grande Rosso” is another. It takes its name from Alberto Burri’s 1964 panel in the Galleria Nazionale in Rome, a sheet of industrial plastic worked over with an oxyacetylene torch until the surface buckled and tore. Here the dish is raw red prawn with red-pepper sauce, confit tomato, black-basil oil, and raspberries. The raspberries come to the table cold yet visibly charred, as though frozen at the moment they touched the fire.

Tagliatelle. Picture: (PAOLO TERZI PHOTOGRAPHY)

It’s a dish of magnificent contrast: the bright and the bitter, the char and the cold, the bold red and black, and the delicacy of the dish itself. It would have been one of the most thrilling things I had eaten in a long time, were it not for “tagliatelle 3.0”.

As someone with the immense privilege to traverse the globe eating beautiful things in beautiful places, it’s perhaps a sadly rare occurrence that a dish drives you to the point of extreme emotion. Sure, there are dishes that in the moment, and by every measure, are outstanding and technically brilliant, but there are few that stay with you. Dishes that you think of when doing your shopping, or spring to mind when people ask you about your recent travels.

“Tagliatelle 3.0” is one of those. In the context of the menu, it pays homage to Luigi Ghirri, the Modenese photographer who spent a career pointing his camera at closed shutters and empty courtyards, at the things nobody thinks to look at twice. As a dish, it is at first glance unassuming. A twirl of tagliatelle sits in the centre of the plate, topped with a little ragù. The pasta is made with egg and rolled by hand in the manner of the rezdore, the women responsible for Emilian cooking, then boiled in parmigiano Reggiano water rather than salted.

Osteria Francescana. Picture: (PAOLO TERZI PHOTOGRAPHY)

While no cheese is visible on the plate, its distinct umami and richness permeate the dish. The meat is cubed rather than minced and cooked low and slow, and the sauce clings to every strand. The pasta is al dente yet velvety smooth in the same bite. By design, there is very little sauce, but just enough. It is a remarkable dish, of deceiving complexities, of Modena, Parmigiano Reggiano, of nonnas’ kitchens, and of a world’s best restaurant.

And so the menu continues course after exceptional course, at times referencing, at times self-referencing, at times cross-referencing, but at every moment proving that the artists here are the chefs, and that for all the awards they hold, they are still hungry.

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From the September issue of Wanted, 2026.