The Garden Route’s new luxury retreat

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Plettenberg Bay has no shortage of places to stay, but not all of them come with their own polo field and 20 horses.

That is one of the things that makes Tamodi Estate & Polo Reserve, the five-star boutique hotel which recently opened in The Crags, a little different.

Set among the countryside just outside Plettenberg Bay, the property is surrounded by the Tsitsikamma mountains and protected landscapes, with the Robberg Peninsula, beaches and wildlife of the Garden Route all within easy reach.

Studio Ashby designed Tamodi’s interiors with bespoke furniture, local ceramics, contemporary art and South African craft. Picture: (Supplied)

It’s the kind of setting that encourages a slower pace. Tamodi has only 10 suites, each more than 100m², with fireplaces, bathtubs and views of the surrounding landscape.

The interiors, designed by Studio Ashby, the London-based studio founded by South African-British designer Sophie Ashby, follow the same quiet mood, pairing the building’s natural textures with bespoke furniture, locally made ceramics and rugs, contemporary art and pieces from South African artisans.

The main building feels more like a country house than a conventional hotel, with a library and reading room, terraces and a swimming pool. There are places to sit with a book, linger over a drink or simply look out at the landscape, which is probably the point when you have come all this way to get away from things.

Tamodi’s kitchen works with seasonal produce from the estate and nearby suppliers. Picture: (Supplied)

Food follows the same unhurried rhythm. Breakfast is served as a buffet, while lunch and dinner are prepared à la carte using seasonal ingredients from the estate’s garden and nearby producers. There is a snack bar for grazing during the day, including locally produced biltong, while the wine cellar focuses on South African wines. Aperitivo hour provides the usual excuse to stretch the afternoon a little further.

Then there are the horses. Polo is a significant part of Tamodi’s identity, with stables, a playing field and training tracks on the property, and 20 horses. The estate hosts invitation-only tournaments and forms part of Plettenberg Bay’s polo season, which runs from November to April.

0 of 5 Tamodi pairs spacious suites and country-house interiors with views of the Tsitsikamma landscape. Picture: (Supplied) Inside Tamodi Estate & Polo Reserve. Picture: (Supplied) Inside Tamodi Estate & Polo Reserve. Picture: (Supplied) Inside Tamodi Estate & Polo Reserve. Picture: (Supplied) Inside Tamodi Estate & Polo Reserve. Picture: (Supplied)

Guests, however, don’t need to know their chukkas from their stirrups to make the most of it. Horseback rides can be arranged, while the concierge can organise guided walks through the surrounding landscape, trips to the Matjiesrivier River delta and visits to beaches including Keurbooms and Cathedral Rock. Wildlife experiences and regional vineyard tours are also available.

Tamodi notes that the property is evolving, with plans for a spa, restaurant, wellness café and lounge, and additional suites. The expansion is being accompanied by an environmental rehabilitation programme focused on restoring endemic vegetation, including fynbos, in areas where introduced species have taken over.

Tamodi also supports a community school for local children and the families of its team members, with education and training forming part of the initiative.

Tamodi’s main building is designed to feel more like a country house than a conventional hotel. Picture: (Supplied)

Tamodi is an interesting addition to the Garden Route’s crowded accommodation scene, largely because it doesn’t seem particularly interested in rushing you through it. There are horses to ride, trails to walk, beaches to explore and wine to drink, but there is also a library, a bathtub and a view.

You could, of course, do all of the above, or you could stay put for the afternoon. That luxury of choice seems to be exactly the point.

tamodi.com

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