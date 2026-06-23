Plate tectonics

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I remember the first Tashas in Bedfordview. It was a fantastic embodiment of its namesake, Natasha Sideris. Easy, charismatic, stylish, and a perfectionist of extremely high global standards.

From day one, the powerhouse restaurateur was a world builder. For her, the table was always more than a place to eat; it was a space where texture, memory, family, and ritual converged. And over the past two decades, as the founder and CEO of Tashas Group has built an empire of restaurants stretching from South Africa to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UK, she has developed an instinctive understanding of the objects people return to again and again. Tashas is not about ornamental pieces reserved for special occasions, but the plates, glasses, and linens that feel good in the hand and endure the rhythms of daily life.

Natasha Sideris, founder and CEO of Tashas Group, with glassware from Tashas Home. (Supplied)

Now, with the launch of Tashas Home in Sea Point, those objects have taken their rightful place as part of the Tashas universe — from the restaurant table into a retail space of their own.

Located inside the Art Deco residence Dolce Vita on Regent Road, the store feels like an obvious extension of the Tashas world. There is the same understated elegance that has long defined the group’s restaurants: warm textures, restrained styling, and an atmosphere that encourages lingering. The space is intentionally small and pared back, allowing the objects to speak for themselves.

What makes Tashas Home compelling is that this is not a celebrity lifestyle brand conjured from mood boards and trend forecasts. Every piece in the collection has earned its place through use. Much of the crockery, glassware, and linen has been sourced from or used in the group’s restaurants over the years, surviving the pressures of high-volume hospitality while retaining a sense of beauty and refinement.

The interior of Tashas Home, Sea Point. (Adel Ferreira)

The collection currently draws from three of the group’s concepts: Tashas, Avli, and Arlecchino, each with its own distinctive mood. The Tashas edit is crisp and timeless, built around white porcelain, classic glassware, and immaculate linen tablecloths that evoke relaxed Mediterranean lunches and long breakfasts that stretch into the afternoon.

Avli, inspired by the group’s Athenian-influenced restaurants in Dubai and Bahrain, introduces richer textures and more tactile finishes. There are silver-toned serving pieces, artisanal bowls, and statement platters that speak to generous shared dining and old-world hospitality.

Arlecchino, meanwhile, injects a playful Italian spirit into the mix, with characterful pieces designed to bring personality and warmth to the table.

The Tashas Home white porcelain and ceramic collection. (Adel Ferreira)

And in true Tashas’ style, there is an almost obsessive attention to proportion and practicality throughout. Plates are selected for balance and weight. Glasses are chosen for clarity and comfort in the hand. Materials range from porcelain and bone china to stoneware and earthenware, while the South African-made linens prioritise durability as much as softness and elegance.

The store also offers a glimpse into the broader Tashas universe. Alongside tableware are the group’s published titles, including tashas Café Classics, tashas Inspired, and Galaxy Bar Cocktails, presented beside cocktail accessories and striking blue glassware in a dedicated bar section.

What emerges is not simply a homeware store but an articulation of Sideris’s broader philosophy: that good design should be lived with rather than admired from afar.

tashashome.com

From the June issue of Wanted, 2026.