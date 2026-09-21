The derby comes to Kyalami

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There are easier ways to spend a Sunday than jumping a horse over 18 obstacles at speed. But then, there are few things quite as satisfying to watch as a horse and rider getting it exactly right.

The Toyota SA Derby returns to Kyalami Equestrian Park from October 1 to 4, marking the 61st edition of one of South Africa’s longest-running equestrian events. If you know your dressage from your showjumping, you probably already have it in the diary. If you don’t, it’s still a pretty good excuse to spend a spring weekend watching some very impressive horses do things that most of us would prefer to admire from a safe distance.

First held in 1965, the Derby has retained its 1 200-metre, 18-obstacle course, making the basic challenge remarkably similar to the one faced by competitors more than six decades ago. The horse and rider have to work as a pair, judging pace, distance and timing as they make their way around a course that leaves little room for hesitation.

Dominey Alexander won the Toyota SA Year of the Legend title at the 2025 Toyota South African Derby held at Kyalami Equestrian Park. Picture: (Supplied)

The Derby is also the final event in this year’s Toyota Equestrian Series, which has been running across four events throughout 2026. The overall Series champion will leave with a new Toyota Hilux D/C Legend, but for most competitors, the weekend is about the more immediate business of getting around the course without knocking anything down.

Showjumping is the obvious headline act, but there is plenty else happening across the various arenas. The programme includes Dressage, Showing and Compleat Horse, as well as the Show Horse Derby, Working Riding Derby, Working Hunter Derby and Dressage Derby.

The Micro Speed Derby is one of the more popular spectator events, packing plenty of action into a smaller format. The Compleat Horse competition, meanwhile, puts versatility to the test and comes with a R20,000 prize purse.

Rainer Korber won the South African Derby Championship title at the 2025 Toyota SA Derby. Picture: (Supplied)

And then there is everything happening once you step away from the arenas. Food stalls and markets will be set up around the venue, while Toyota will have vehicle displays and driving experiences. There are activities for children, too, so you don’t necessarily have to arrive knowing the difference between a fetlock and a stirrup to enjoy yourself.

This broader, more social side of the Derby is part of what has helped it stick around for 61 years. It remains a serious competition for the riders, but for spectators it has become a fairly easy way to spend a day: watch some horses, eat something, wander around, watch some more horses, and perhaps discover that you are considerably more invested in the outcome than you expected to be.

Entry is free from Thursday October 1 to Saturday October 3. Tickets are required on Sunday, October 4, when the Derby itself takes centre stage. Grandstand and VIP tickets are also available, with access to an after-party and live music included. Visit kyalamipark.com or the Kyalami Park Equestrian Facebook page for ticketing information and details.

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