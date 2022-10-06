The advent of streaming, cheap Bluetooth speakers made of plastic with flashing lights, and TVs being the centre of a home’s audio system, has been to the detriment to the aesthetics and design culture of the home.
At the risk of sounding like Patrick Bateman or Rob Gordan (from High Fidelity), good sound is as important as good music, and great speakers are essential for any living experience. Dieter Rams, and his 10 design commandments forever changed the world of functional and usable design. His sound systems, speakers and HiFi systems with Braun are the pinnacle of home décor and are rightfully stored at design museums across the world and the occasional high-end auctions.
Here are some of the sexiest sound systems made with premium materials, great aesthetics and the added benefits of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
People People Transparent Speaker — $1,100
Made from aluminium and tempered glass with an active 1002 stereo speaker with Bluetooth connectivity and requires no amp.
The sexiest sound systems
Design and music have always gone hand-in-hand
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Wrensilva M1 — $11,999
The best gift I have ever received was a 1960’s teak radiogram, which has made every hovel I have had to occupy look like a luxury penthouse, Wrensilva’s consoles are the pinnacle of premium sound, materials, and design. The M1 is their top-of-the-range offering with a stow-away lid, six listening modes, SONOS functionality and inputs for all manner of contemporary or classic stereos.
Image: Supplied
RR231 Totem by Italian designer Mario Bellini — €18,000
Designed in 1971 by Mario Bellini, this iconic piece of design hides speakers and a stereo system within a module and compostable cube. Thankfully, the Totem has been re-issued with the best and latest technology.
Image: Supplied
Audio Research VSi75 — $9,000
Focusing on an all-in-one product design, the VSi75 incorporates an LCD display and sets a new benchmark in the delivery of life-like sonic reproduction. The chassis' industrial design continues Audio Research’s ‘open’ models.
Image: Supplied
Gramovox Floating Record Gramovox ‘Classic’ Floating Record Vertical Turntable — $899
This high-performance turntable plays records vertically, serving up incredible aesthetics and a talking point in every room. It is an all-in-one sound system with built-in speakers, a belt drive system, a carbon fibre tone arm and the ability to connect additional speakers.
Image: Supplied
Dieter Rams for Braun
There is nothing better, or more inaccessible (since they are stored at design museums across the world and the occasional high-end auction).
Image: Supplied
