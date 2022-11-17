Warm weather and sunny skies mean spending more days outside and more travelling. While I love all of this, what I don’t like is the fact that everyone else is having the same thought and therefore filling up the same spaces, which results in way more background noise than I’d like. Sony’s latest generation over-ear headphones, the WH-1000XM5, are a musthave when you’re out and about, travelling, or stuck at the office.
Not only are these even better than their industry-leading predecessors but, thanks to a new design, they look sleeker and more modern, much like the Bose 700. The new headphones feature improved noise cancellation, a more balanced sound profile, 30mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.2, and up to 40 hours’ music playback (with nose cancellation turned off).
Review | Sony's latest active noise-cancelling headphones, the WH-1000XM5
Compatible with both Android and iOS, the WH-1000XM5 headphones bring Sony’s high-resolution wireless audio codec to your ears
Image: Supplied
Compatible with both Android and iOS, they bring Sony’s high-resolution wireless audio codec to your ears. They are extremely comfortable for extended periods of time and are incredibly practical, thanks to the Speak-to-Chat feature, which pauses audio playback when you start speaking, allowing you to have a conversation with someone without having to take them off. Available in either Platinum Silver or Black, the XM5s are bound to stand out while delivering the best personal audio experience you’ve ever had.
R8 599, takealot.com
