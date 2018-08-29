During a sit down with owners of Weylandts, Chris Weylandt and Kim Smith, which also included Moooi CEO Robin Bevers, the trio made it quite clear to me why the partnership was a natural one from a shared design philosophy and how the design pieces from both labels complement each other on the showroom floor. “Moooi represents ‘a life extraordinary’,” Bevers says. “And Weylandts is the ideal platform to bring our company motto to life for the South African consumer.”

According to Bevers, Weylandts is a perfect match for Moooi. “At Weylandts, it’s not just a boutique: it’s a style-hub, where one can curate their most designer living space. It is not common to find all these attributes in a retailer that targets a large market.”

For Moooi and Weylandts, one of their shared philosophies in terms of promoting a more sustainable and consciously consuming future lies in promoting good design. “Sustainability is key to us, but not just the predictable definition of what it means. One of our goals from the beginning was to produce only designs of beauty and superior build quality that people love and people won’t easily get tired of,” Bevers says.

“Over and above our ethical means of sourcing materials, helping people buy investment pieces instead of buying disposable items is the cornerstone of conscious consumption,” adds Smith.

A selection of lighting, furniture, carpets and accessories will be available in the Green Point, Fourways, Kramerville, Umhlanga, and Sandton City stores, and the full range can be ordered online.