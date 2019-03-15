There are three gadgets that will make your life as a wine lover and host so much easier and more enjoyable: foil cutters, a good-quality corkscrew and drip catchers. Dropless discs, or a spout that slips over the neck of the bottle, are excellent drip catchers – readily available and very affordable at most wine shops.

3. GET YOUR DESIRED DEGREE

Temperature degree, that is. It really does affect the taste of wine. Too cold, and the flavours will be tightly wound up, too warm and the wine will be loose and limp. Slightly chilled white wine is best and red wine should be served at room temperature (provided it’s not too warm).

Before serving a white wine, chill for two hours or submerge the bottle in an ice bucket topped up with water for 15 minutes. In summer, bring these wines out just before serving.

Open a red wine 30 minutes before serving (if you can) to allow it time to breathe at room temperature. (Remember room temperature is between 17 and 20°C.)