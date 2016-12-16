SYLVESTER’S CHRISTMAS WISHLIST

“I love giving and receiving thoughtful, one-of-a-kind type gifts that reflect the

giver or receiver. I would do anything for a Tom Ford Buckley backpack”

SYLVESTER’S SEASONAL GIVING

“Finds that would make fabulous gifts are the limited edition collections from Luminance. I also like an Alexander McQueen leather strap bracelet, Kate Spade paper weights, Oscar De la Renta cutlery set, Tom Ford candles, Marc Jacobs laptop cover, and MaXhosa by Laduma throws”