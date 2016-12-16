SYLVESTER’S CHRISTMAS WISHLIST
“I love giving and receiving thoughtful, one-of-a-kind type gifts that reflect the
giver or receiver. I would do anything for a Tom Ford Buckley backpack”
SYLVESTER’S SEASONAL GIVING
“Finds that would make fabulous gifts are the limited edition collections from Luminance. I also like an Alexander McQueen leather strap bracelet, Kate Spade paper weights, Oscar De la Renta cutlery set, Tom Ford candles, Marc Jacobs laptop cover, and MaXhosa by Laduma throws”
SALUTI! Crafting the most delightfully perfect gift idea for 70 years
Ferrero began its story in the town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946, so this festive season the globally famed, premium confectionery company has even more reason to celebrate.