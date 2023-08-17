A classic Stellenbosch beauty with a saturated ruby hue and complex bouquet of flavours, this ravishing red is as elegant as it is enigmatic. In this delicate blend of Kanonkop’s finest cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and cabernet franc, expect an abundance of berries and earthy notes, held together by just the right amount of oak and tannins before leading to a long, youthful finish.
R925 per bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Kanonkop Paul Sauer 2020 is a classic Stellenbosch beauty
This ravishing red is as elegant as it is enigmatic
Image: Supplied
• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.