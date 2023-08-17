Kanonkop Paul Sauer 2020.
Image: Supplied

A classic Stellenbosch beauty with a saturated ruby hue and complex bouquet of flavours, this ravishing red is as elegant as it is enigmatic. In this delicate blend of Kanonkop’s finest cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and cabernet franc, expect an abundance of berries and earthy notes, held together by just the right amount of oak and tannins before leading to a long, youthful finish.

R925 per bottle.

