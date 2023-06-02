Vilafonté Series M 2020.
Possessing a regal kind of restraint, this magenta-red blend offers seductive aromas of cranberry and ripe cherry along with subtle hints of blueberry and dried thyme. Thanks to just the right balance of merlot, malbec, cabernet sauvignon, and cabernet franc (matured in French oak for 22 months), notes of tobacco, cacao, and orange rind add layers of complexity alongside ripe, satin-textured tannins. Like many fine wines from this historical vintage, this is a future classic (still) in the making. While alluring in its youth, a decade or more of cellaring will release its full potential.

Price per bottle: R1 100.

