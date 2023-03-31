The limited-release Tokara Telos 2017.
There is no denying the complexity and sheer class of this cuvée,” says acclaimed British Master of Wine Tim Atkin (who awarded it a staggering 97 points). Produced from a vintage that he considers one of the best Cape harvests yet, this limited-release Tokara Telos 2017 embodies the ultimate expression of Tokara. With every bottle individually numbered and presented in a bespoke wooden case, the cabernet sauvignon is best savoured with fine company. Bright aromas of cassis, cigar box, and ripe plums are complemented by subtle graphite and briar-fruit notes. The palate displays effortless power and richness with tannins and acidity that have been carefully managed, providing a seductive, lengthy finish that reaffirms its age-ability.

Cellar door price R4 800.

