Vago Elote.
Image: Supplied

Uniting the two staple ingredients of Mexico (corn and agave) into one sublime blend, the Vago Elote mezcal has a velvety mouthfeel with an oh-so-subtle corn infusion that only adds to the sense of fiesta.

Distilled in copper pots by real artisans in a generations-long tradition, this is an excellent “gateway” mezcal for the whisky connoisseurs among us.

R1 425 a bottle.

