Uniting the two staple ingredients of Mexico (corn and agave) into one sublime blend, the Vago Elote mezcal has a velvety mouthfeel with an oh-so-subtle corn infusion that only adds to the sense of fiesta.
Distilled in copper pots by real artisans in a generations-long tradition, this is an excellent “gateway” mezcal for the whisky connoisseurs among us.
R1 425 a bottle.
Elite Elote
With corn and agave being the staples of Mexico, Vago Elote represents the true essence of the country
