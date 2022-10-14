“[It is] simple, seasonal and ideal for sharing at sunset — the perfect moment in the day to unwind and the perfect accompaniment for doing just that!” says Glenda of the concept.
Bocodillo brings a taste of Spanish summer to Hyde Park
The stylish eatery has partnered with artist Kevin Collins for a limited run tapas pop-up
Image: Supplied
As Joburg’s sultry summer evenings begin to emerge, restaurateur Glenda Lederle has partnered with multi-medium artist Kevin Collins to bring a taste of Spanish living to Hyde Park.
Called Bocodillo, a derivative of the Spanish word ‘Bocadillo’ meaning snack, the pop-up will be serving up an array of Spanish-inspired tapas together with ice cold aperitifs, perfect for the city’s balmy early evenings.
Situated within the courtyard of Lederle’s namesake restaurant, Glenda’s, the two — Collins is also an avid cook — have co-created a menu of decadent small plates, each of which arrives plated on a ceramic of Collins’ creation.
Review | Beyond at Buitenverwachting
The bespoke range of crockery featuring one-of-a-kind designs will also be available for sale exclusively at the pop-up. Each hand-painted piece featuring a fish-inspired design — paying homage to the Spanish love for seafood.
When it comes to the menu, guests can expect a selection of tapas made using local produce, featuring both traditional and more contemporary takes on these loved Spanish dishes.
Image: Lydia Wessels
“[It is] simple, seasonal and ideal for sharing at sunset — the perfect moment in the day to unwind and the perfect accompaniment for doing just that!” says Glenda of the concept.
The small plates include the likes of gazpacho, grilled sardines and calamari, layered tortilla de patatas (Spanish omelette), Serrano jamon, Spanish meatballs, chorizo sausage, pork belly and slow roasted spare rib empanadas, and plenty other morsels of Spanish-inspired indulgence.
The hole-in-the-wall kitchen overlooks the courtyard meaning you’ll get to see the creation of these dishes from the courtyard seating. It’s all designed to be the perfect spot for a pre-dinner nibble and drink — though a generous selection of dishes will no doubt make for a suitable early dinner of its own.
While not entirely aligned with the tradition of tapas, a small dessert component is featured on the menu, allowing those with a sweet tooth to satiate their craving with a blood orange sorbet or a Crema Catalana.
Bocodillo takes place in the courtyard of Glenda’s Restaurant, Hyde Square Shopping Centre at 285 Jan Smuts Avenue in Hyde Park. It is open until December 17 from Wednesday to Saturday from 4pm to 8pm. Bookings on 011 268 6369.
