Atlas Swift Wellington Chardonnay 2020.
Image: Supplied

The Atlas Swift range consists of four chardonnays, each exploring a different origin in the Western Cape.

The female warriors on the labels represent these territories, portraying the unique characteristics of the respective terroir and the resulting wine. If the recently released Atlas Swift Wellington Chardonnay 2020 is anything to go by, this lineup of striking ladies is set to get many tongues wagging and lips smacking.

Expect an abundance of tropical-fruit aromas followed by a mediumbodied palate of ripe orange and grapefruit flavours. The balance between fruit, acidity, and oak components is stellar.

Price per bottle is R399.

