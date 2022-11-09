If your perfect summer involves chasing waves, make sure you’re kitted out in the coolest African surf brand around — Mami Wata. The brand’s latest lookbook, SS22 Neo- Animism Luck Is Alive, in collaboration with renowned South African photographer and part-time surfer Pieter Hugo, is a striking opus that is as visually unsettling as it is breathtaking.
Exploring the concept of distortion and reflection, mirrors and digital manipulation are used to convey the spiritual connection between African surfers and the ocean. Mami Wata’s signature eye and dice motifs feature throughout the collection of relaxed-fit cotton shirts and surf trunks, inspired by the concept of luck and the effect of animism on West African graphic design.
Image: Pieter Hugo
Bowling shirts are back
"Working on projects like this has such a different energy to when I’m making more personal work," Hugo said about the collaboration. "With this, we work as a team: all of us doing our best to achieve the highest quality we can with whatever resources we have at hand. With my personal work, the rhythm is slower and the pursuit more solitary. But I love both. They feed into each other. As I get older, I have allowed myself to start feeling proud of my work. I am proud of this collaboration."
Here's a look at Mami Wata's SS22 lookbook:
